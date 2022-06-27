What time will Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the special

Cristela Alonzo's upcoming comedy special titled Middle Classy is all set to premiere on Netflix this Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 3.00 am ET. It will be the sequel to her 2017 comedy special Lower Classy. The comedian previously announced her upcoming special during the Netflix Is A Joke festival.

In a phone interview, the comedian reportedly stated:

"It was all starting during writing ‘Lower Classy,’ where I was barely breaking into this level of life that I wasn’t used to. Being able to take care of yourself is a whole different level than just getting by, and that’s a lesson I had to learn. That’s the difference between Lower and Middle Classy."

Helmed by Paige Hurwitz and produced by Wanda Sykes’s Push It Productions, Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy will have 43-year-old Alonzo discussing topics such as her family, aging, and her first visit to the gynecologist. The Texas-born, Los Angeles-based comedian previously revealed the struggles she and her family faced growing up in poverty.

This time, Alonzo jokes that she has successfully ascended to the middle class after committing to stand-up comedy for two decades.

More on Cristela Alonzo and her upcoming comedy special Middle Classy

Alonzo, who comes from a poor family, will discuss the new middle-class "luxuries" that she is able to afford after being a prominent part of the stand-up comedy industry for years. She modestly jokes about the services that she can finally afford, including dental treatment, health insurance, and counseling.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of Middle Classy states:

"Comedian Cristela Alonzo spills on learning English from 'The Price Is Right,' getting COVID on her birthday, and how money really can buy happiness."

Speaking about her mental health and therapy sessions, the Latina reportedly said:

"The psychiatrist said to me, ‘If you have a physical ailment, like high blood pressure, you take medicine for it. So why wouldn’t you do that for your mental health? Your mental health is health as well.’ When he said that, that simplification made me realize how I had avoided it for so long because my family avoided it."

She added:

I got medication, and my life completely changed to where I can understand and value happiness in a different way. I wanted to let everybody know about it because there are so many people out there who can’t afford it, but there are these programs that can get people help. If you can afford it, I want to tell people that it’s okay to get help and to try it because it works."

Alonzo has created history twice. The first was following the release of 2014's Cristela, which made her the first Latina to write, produce, and feature in her own comedy series. The second was when she voiced Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3, becoming the first Latina to appear as a lead character in a Disney Pixar movie.

The comedian's latest acting credits include HBO's His Dark Materials and The Upshaws. She also served as a host on the first season of CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple.

In the same interview, she said:

"I haven’t been the first one in this career, but it’s weird to think about how many firsts we still have to make across the board. The thing about being the first is that you hope that the first shows people that it shouldn’t be the last."

Alonzo's new stand-up comedy special Middle Classy was shot at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills at the beginning of the year in January, and it will premiere worldwide on Netflix this Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

