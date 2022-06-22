What time will 'Netflix Is A Joke: Best of the Festival' air on Netflix? Release date and more about the special

Netflix Is A Joke: Best of the Festival, a compilation of the best moments from the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, will premiere on Netflix on June 23, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. The recently concluded comedy festival featured a long list of popular stand-up comedians, including Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Seth Rogen, and many more. Netflix has already aired several specials recorded during the event on the platform.

Netflix Is A Joke: Best of the Festival compiles some of the most memorable moments from Netflix Is A Joke, a comedy festival. It ran from April 28 through May 8, receiving widespread acclaim and garnering massive interest.

More than 300 comedians performed at different venues across the city of Los Angeles. Some of the biggest highlights of the festival included Pete Davidson's hilarious dig at Kanye West, Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage, and many more.

Chappelle's jokes about the transgender community and homelessness generated widespread controversy. That, in addition to the fact that he had his own film crew present during his performances, means that Netflix won't be releasing his special on the platform.

Other memorable specials from Netflix Is A Joke festival

A few days after the mammoth event, Netflix announced that the specials recorded during the festival will be available to stream on the platform. The specials that have aired so far include:

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

That’s My Time with David Letterman

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

A Tribute to Bob Saget

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

One of the event's most acclaimed specials, The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, features John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler, and Jon Stewart honoring some of the most iconic comedians of the 20th century - Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and George Carlin. Mulaney, while speaking about Robin Williams, dismissed the popular belief that comedians are inspired by their tragic life experiences. He said:

''With all due respect, f*** off with that s***. Have a little respect for a brilliant artist who was just more talented than you. That's what was happening. Making people laugh is incredibly fun. The art form of comedy is a joy to perform. And being a comedian is not a psychiatric condition. Are many of us also very f****d up, myself included? Yes, but whatever.''

He further added:

"You know, there are depressed people who don't even have the decency to be great comedians. Why don't you pick on them for a change?"

Legendary actress Jane Fonda and iconic comedian Lily Tomlin also came together for a memorable special. Titled Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, the show premiered on Netflix on June 14, 2022. The official synopsis of the special on Netflix reads:

''Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an iconic celebration of women in comedy with stand-up sets from Cristela Alonzo, Margarte Cho, Michelle Buteau and more.''

You can watch Netflix Is A Joke: Best of the Festival on Netflix on June 23, 2022.

