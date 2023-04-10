The Voice season 23 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot 

A brand new episode of The Voice season 23 will premiere on NBC on April 10 at 9 pm ET. As this episode is titled Best of the Blinds, Battles and Blake, the coaches will share their perspectives on all the episodes, right from blind auditions to battle rounds.

This episode is sure to be a memorable one for many fans as it will feature some of Blake Shelton's iconic scenes and memories from his time as a judge on the show. This will mark his final season as a judge.

The latest episode of The Voice can also be viewed on Peacock in addition to the network channel.

The Voice season 23 episode 11 to feature coaches taking the stage

As per the synopsis of the show, the upcoming episode will feature the much-loved coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton performing Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli.

The synopsis for the next episode of the reality show reads:

“The season's best moments from the blind auditions through the battle rounds are shared from the coaches' perspective; the coaches perform Frankie Valli's 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You'; Blake's best moments over the years are shared.”

The episode is going to be an interesting one for fans with Carson Daly serving as both host and producer along with Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton. In addition to showcasing talent from around the world and giving singers an opportunity to become stars, the show has been a fan favorite for decades.

The show's synopsis reads:

“Four icons compete to find and transform America's inspiring voices into music's next phenomenon. The talent and competition are fierce in this Emmy Award-winning singing competition as the coaches go head-to-head to passionately mentor a fresh group of vocal artists with the dream of being the next winning 'Voice.'"

Fans of The Voice might be disappointed to learn that Blake Shelton will be leaving the show at the end of the season. According to TV Guide, season 23 of the show consists of only 12 episodes, meaning that the finale is soon-approaching.

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after season 23

After 12 years and nine victories, season 23 of the show will mark Blake Shelton's final season as a coach on The Voice. The news was shared on Blake's Instagram story in October 2022 as he said:

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

As per NBC, he further mentioned:

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Blake Shelton made his first appearance on the show with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green in season 1. With season 23 of the show coming to an end, Blake Shelton plans to spend more time with his wife Gwen Stefani and his stepsons, as reported by People.

He told the publication:

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times.”

Watch The Voice season 23 episode 11 on NBC on April 10 at 9 pm ET.

