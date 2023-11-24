The Voice season 24 episode 19 - Timings for all regions

The Voice, NBC's acclaimed singing competition, is set to air its 19th episode of season 24 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time. This episode, titled The playoffs part 2, marks a pivotal moment in the season, showcasing the talents of Teams Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

This episode is not just a display of vocal prowess but also a test of strategic decisions under pressure. As the show approaches its live shows, the stakes are higher than ever, with each performance potentially being a contestant's ticket to the next round or their final bow.

The introduction of the 'Super Save' feature this season has added a new dimension to the coaches' strategy, allowing them to save an eliminated artist from any team. With the spotlight on the contestants and their coaches, The Voice continues to be a prime example of a top-tier musical competition.

Global airing times for The Voice season 24 episode 19 revealed

Release timings

The Voice season 24 episode 19 will be broadcast at 9 pm ET, aligning with different time zones across the United States and globally. For viewers in the Central Time zone, the episode will air at 8 pm CT. For other viewers, here’s a timezone-adjusted timings list:

Timezone Date Day Time Eastern Time (ET) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 6:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 5:00 PM Hawaii Time (HST) November 28, 2023 Tuesday 4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 2:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 3:00 AM Central European Time (CET) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 4:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 5:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 7:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 12:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 2:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 5:00 AM Brasília Time (BRT) November 29, 2023 Tuesday 11:00 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 4:00 AM Arabian Standard Time (AST) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 5:00 AM Singapore Time (SGT) November 29, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 AM

Where to watch

The primary platform for watching this episode live is NBC. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Peacock the following day. Other streaming services providing access include Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV. These platforms offer various viewing options, ensuring that fans have multiple ways to engage with the show.

What to expect

In The Voice’s playoffs part 2, viewers will witness the continuation of the Playoffs round. This episode focuses on the performances of Teams Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. Both teams have whittled down their contestants through the season, with each member showcasing unique vocal abilities and artistic flair.

The journey from the Blind Auditions to the Playoffs has been a reflection of their growth and adaptability. This episode will further test their skills and resilience as they perform under high pressure.

Team Gwen, known for its eclectic mix of artists, brings a variety of musical styles to stage. From soulful ballads to energetic pop numbers, the team's performances are often marked by their emotional depth and stage presence. Team Reba, on the other hand, has stood out for its strong country roots interspersed with surprising genre crossovers, reflecting McEntire's own versatile career in music.

The 'Super Save' feature, allowing coaches to save an eliminated artist, has introduced a new strategic element to the show. This feature has been used sparingly, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the elimination rounds. It remains to be seen how this will play out in episode 19, as the coaches make their final selections for the live shows.

The Voice continues to captivate viewers with its blend of talent, drama, and unpredictability. As the season progresses, each episode brings new challenges and triumphs, solidifying the show's place as a premier platform for aspiring singers. Episode 19 is set to be another memorable chapter in the ongoing saga of musical excellence and competition.