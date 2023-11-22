Who will replace Gwen Stefani in The Voice

Gwen Stefani takes on the role of coach in Season 24 of NBC's The Voice, and her frequent mentions of Blake Shelton provide comfort to fans missing the country superstar on stage. As viewers relish Stefani's coaching, questions arise about her potential departure after Season 24. Here's what you need to know.

The most recent season of The Voice, a four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition, showcases the nation's most formidable vocalists. Premiering on September 25, the season is currently airing on NBC. It has Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend as the coaches for season 24, episode 17 of The Voice.

Who is Gwen Stefani?

Born on October 3, 1969, in Fullerton, California, Gwen Stefani is an American singer and songwriter. Rising to prominence in the 1990s as the lead singer for the rock-ska band No Doubt, she later ventured into a successful solo career.

During their teenage years in Orange County, California, Stefani and her brother Eric played pivotal roles in establishing No Doubt. The band blended ska with new wave-style pop. No Doubt's breakthrough occurred with their third album, the chart-topping Tragic Kingdom (1995), featuring hit singles like Just a Girl, Spiderwebs, and Don't Speak.

During No Doubt's hiatus, Stefani launched her solo career with the 2004 debut album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. Teaming up with André 3000, Dr. Dre, and the Neptunes, Stefani brought a hip-hop attitude to 1980s-style dance-pop, drawing inspiration from early influences like Prince and Madonna.

Following her debut, Gwen Stefani released her second album, The Sweet Escape in 2006. She later rejoined her No Doubt bandmates for the 2012 album Push and Shove. From 2018 to 2020, she had a Las Vegas residency titled Just a Girl.

Concurrently, Gwen Stefani appeared as a coach on The Voice in 2014–15, 2017, and 2019–20. During this period, she began dating country singer and fellow coach Blake Shelton, and they married in 2021. She came back to host season 24 of The Voice, however, there are speculations that she might not be coming back to coach season 25 of The Voice.

Is Gwen Stefani leaving The Voice season 24?

While Stefani hasn't officially confirmed her coaching plans, NBC has already announced the new coaches for the upcoming season.

Gwen Stefani with TeamGwen (Image via Instagram/gwenstefani)

Legend and McEntire are set to make a return to The Voice following Season 24, while Horan and Stefani will be taking a temporary break from the show. NBC announced Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend as coaches for season 25.

Dan + Shay, a three-time Grammy-winning duo with nine no. 1 hit songs, and twice recipients of the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, will be stepping in for Stefani and Horan in Season 25. Fans are eager to see how they'll fare as the show's first coaching duo.

Shelton revealed his exit in Season 23, expressing a desire to spend more time at home with Stefani's kids. He also hinted to fans that Gwen Stefani accepted the coaching role for The Voice Season 24 because, as he put it, money talks. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he joked,

"I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time. Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

Final Thoughts

A lot of fans of The Voice are anticipating if they will ever see the power couple Gwen Stefani and Shelton together coaching on The Voice, It cannot be completely ruled out. On the same Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shelton said,

"That’s the funny thing about Gwen. In the entire amount of time that I’ve known her now, I’ve never known her, even on The Voice, to be competitive. She’s more of just this supportive person with her contestants, but I’ve never seen her as super competitive — until she plays against me in Barmageddon".

Although it's disheartening for viewers and fans that Gwen will be departing the show alongside her husband Shelton, there's joy in knowing they will be spending quality time together.