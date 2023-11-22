Who were the Super Saves in The Voice Season 24? Singers identity revealed

Fans of The Voice were in for one surprise after another when it was recently revealed on the show's season 24 that the Super Save feature will allow coaches to bring previously eliminated contestants back to the show ahead of the Lives. Jumping in on the offer, coach Niall Horan was the first to make his call since his team as his team was slated for the top spot in the upcoming Playoffs Premiere. He opted for the return of 13-year-old vocalist Julia Roome.

Julia joins Alexa Wildish, Huntley, Nini Iris, Claudia B., and Mara Justine as a part of Niall's team following their Knockout performance. Julia had previously impressed the judges with her performance of Sia's Unstoppable. However, she had to leave the show after her performance failed to impress the judges on The Voice's Knockout round.

What is Super Save in The Voice Season 24

The Voice has reached a position the journey through NBC where the show can introduce unprecedented changes to its running format. Super Save is indeed the latest addition to the show and has been, on all counts, an unexpected development with the introduction of a new 'save' component in the show.

The rules of the game are simple enough. Each of the four coaches is entitled to bring back a previously eliminated contestant on the show. In doing so, the coaches will not be considering the team that these contestants were previously in. The returnees will next be given the opportunity to perform in the Playoffs and will have the chance to compete for the Top 12.

The Super Save constitutes one of the two major twists brought to its viewers by The Voice, with the other being Reba McEntire replacing Blake Shelton as one of the coaches.

A quick look at Julia Roome's journey on The Voice season 24

According to her official website, Julia Roome is an American singer and songwriter who has been performing ever since she was in second grade. She has extensively toured several important venues in New York, Florida, Nashville, and many more. At just thirteen, Julia is the youngest contestant on The Voice season 24.

Julia became the first contestant to be given a second chance to perform on the show by virtue of a new and unheard-of twist to the show's format, called the Super Save. She had to exit the show after her performance of Unstoppable by Sia failed to measure up to the judges' standards.

The Voice coach Niall Horan (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Nevertheless, undeterred by her earlier elimination, Julia returned to perform for a second time during the Playoffs. She rose to the occasion with her performance of True Colors by Cyndi Laupers. Her power-packed rendition of the popular song left the judges amazed, leading to a unanimous decision to give her a second chance to return to the show.

However, Julia's remarkable performance did little to ensure her longevity on the NBC show. Confronted with the decision to advance his team to the Live Shows, Niall had to make the choice to not include Julia in his final hand-picked team of three. It might seem that the young vocalist's ambitions have been momentarily thwarted as her second chance didn't prove to be of much value to her.

Regardless of her defeat, Julia put up a brave face and captured the attention of the judges and the audience alike with her memorable performances.

Keep tuning in to The Voice on NBC every Monday night to learn more about the show's updates.