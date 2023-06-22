Cyndi Lauper opens up on potentially working with WWE again

The Grammy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper opened up about potentially working with WWE again.

Lauper is known for her incredibly popular songs. She has one of the most recognizable hit singles Girls Just Want to Have Fun. Her connection with the Stamford-based promotion started when she invited legendary wrestler Lou Albano to be featured as her father in her music video.

The singer returned the favor by appearing in WWE. In a classic wrestling tradition, a storyline was made in which Lauper and Albano feuded after the latter disrespected Lauper in one of the segments.

She started appearing on the show often, and her impact amongst fans was one of the most crucial things for the success of WrestleMania I.

In a recent episode of The Bump, WWE and Lauper's paths crossed again on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in Lower Manhattan. She was asked if she would work with the company again.

The Grammy Award-winner replied that she has always had the look to be in the company, so you never know.

"I don't know, you know? I always had the look. You never know." [H/T Wrestling INC]

After Cyndi Lauper, a lot of stars have appeared on the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years, including Bad Bunny, who went in a bout against Damian Priest, and internet sensation Logan Paul who will be competing in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Cyndi Lauper should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Lance Storm

The Stamford-based promotion posted their reunion video on Twitter with Lauper on the red carpet. Which prompted Lance Storm to call her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Lance Storm took to Twitter and quoted WWE's tweet and wrote that Cyndi Lauper should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Put her in the HOF already!" Storm wrote on Twitter.

It doesn't sit right with some wrestling fans as to why Lauper is still not in the Hall of Fame. Her relationship with the company seems strong, with the crew of The Bump present at the recent premiere of her documentary called Let the Canary Sing.

