Former WWE Superstar believes Cyndi Lauper deserves a place in the Hall of Fame

Former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm continues to campaign for Cyndi Lauper to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Lauper's career took off in 1984 with the hit single Girls Just Want to Have Fun. She would go on to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1985, while also helping launch the very first WrestleMania that same year.

The singer fit right in the wacky and colorful world of professional wrestling at the time. She managed Wendi Richter, who won the Women's Championship from Leilani Kai. Her impact at the time, along with Muhammad Ali and Mr. T, was one of the biggest factors why WrestleMania is alive.

It's baffling for some wrestling fans why Lauper is still not in the WWE Hall of Fame. Her relationship with the company seems strong with the crew of The Bump present at the recent premiere of her documentary called Let the Canary Sing.

The reunion between WWE and Lauper prompted Lance Storm to call for her induction into the Hall of Fame.

"Put her in the HOF already!" Storm wrote on Twitter.

had the pleasure of catching up with her at the premiere of her new documentary "Let the Canary Sing."



Cyndi Lauper last appeared on WWE programming in June 2012 when she promoted Raw's 1,000th episode and paid tribute to Captain Lou Albano. Heath Slater interrupted her segment, but Roddy Piper came to the rescue. Lauper ended up bashing Slater's head with a record.

Lance Storm wants Cyndi Lauper in the WWE Hall of Fame, not just in the Celebrity Wing

It's not the first time Lance Storm campaigned for Cyndi Lauper to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Storm discussed why Lauper deserved the recognition on Twitter last year.

"Cyndi Lauper does not deserve to be in the Celebrity Wing of the WWE HOF," Storm wrote. "She deserves to be a full-fledged HOF member. She was a pro wrestling manager, and her popularity and MTV tie-in played a huge role in the success of the Rock & Wrestling Connection."

Storm added:

"Cyndi helped change the business. She is much more deserving of this honour than I am, and many other full-time wrestlers. If you remove Cyndi from wrestling history, things would change a lot. I was in high school back then, and MTV was gigantic, and so was Cyndi."

In addition to Lauper, some of the biggest celebrity names missing from the WWE Hall of Fame include Muhammad Ali and Lawrence Taylor. Ali was part of the very first WrestleMania like Lauper and had as much an impact as her or more. Taylor, on the other hand, main evented WrestleMania XI against Bam Bam Bigelow.

Do you think Cyndi Lauper deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Share your answers in the comments section below.

