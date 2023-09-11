The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2 - Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2 will be released on AMC on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET. This new show is a spinoff of The Walking Dead and emphasizes the fan-favorite character, Daryl Dixon. This time, the story is set in France instead of the USA.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Paloma as Coco and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2: Daryl runs into trouble on the road, Laurent struggles to fit in

The upcoming episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is titled Alouette. It is directed by Daniel Percival and written by Jason Richman & David Zabel.

Here are its release timings on AMC according to three different time zones.

6 pm PT

8 pm CT

9 pm ET

The official synopsis of Alouette reads:

"Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie face trouble on the road; Isabelle remembers the day the hungry ones appeared; Laurent struggles to fit in."

The show's upcoming episode will see the new team of Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie run into trouble on the road. They are traveling to the north of France, and the journey will be very tough. Hopefully, Daryl will learn some French from his new friends.

Apart from this, Isabelle the nun will recall the day Walkers appeared on the planet. Fans of the franchise know how everything started in the USA, but now they will learn what happened in France. Little Laurent, who spent most of his life in a church, will have a hard time adjusting to a new environment.

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was titled L'ame Perdue. It was directed by Daniel Percival and written by David Zabel.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"Daryl Dixon's arrival to France sets off a violent chain of events that inadvertently puts a young boy at the heart of a growing religious movement in danger; Daryl agrees to help shepherd the boy to safety in exchange for help returning to America."

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon saw Daryl arriving in France on a boat and stumbling into both bad and good people. Paris was apparently one of the epicenters of the apocalypse, and the city was heavily affected by Walkers. Daryl also encountered a new variant of Walkers. Then he came in contact with them, and his skin felt a strong burning sensation.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement."

The long list of executive producers of the show includes Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Jason Richman, Daniel Percival, Greg Nicotero, Norman Reedus, and David Zabel.

