The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 recap: What happened in Paris? 

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will have only six episodes and three of them have already been released. Even though its start was slow, the series is quickly picking up pace and is now being called as one of the the best The Walking Dead spinoffs ever made.

Created by David Zabel, the show narrates the story of the iconic character of the franchise, Daryl Dixon. He is shown to drift away to France and find his way around this foreign land.

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon titled Paris Sera Toujours Paris saw Daryl and his new friends travel to Paris. The audience even came to know about the true identity of Laurent's father. Directed by Tim Southam and written by Coline Abert, the episode aired on September 24, 2023 on AMC.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 recap: Isabelle's ex-boyfriend was Laurent's father

The episode began with Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie finally arriving in Paris after what seemed like a long journey from Marseille. Daryl needed a radio and his new friends had to travel further north to fulfill a prophecy. It was believed that little Laurent was a future Messiah and that he would lead the human civilization to a new beginning.

Upon entering Paris, our heroes entered a cemetery where Daryl spotted the grave of Jim Morrison, the vocalist of The Doors. After educating his new friends about the legendary American band, they came face to face with a community led by a man named Fallou. Fallou quickly realized who they were and gave them shelter in his community.

Daryl asked Fallou to get him a radio so that he could contact the USA for help but, the former was disappointed to learn that the community used pigeons to send and receive long-distance messages. However, Daryl also learned that there was a ship that he could board to get back home. One thing led to another and our heroes entered a nightclub called Demimonde.

Isabelle got the shock of her life when she realized that Demimonde was being run by her ex, Quinn. Quinn even revealed that he was Laurent's father and demanded the duo of Daryl and Isabelle to stay with him if they needed his help. Daryl rejected his offer and he and Isabelle left that place along with Laurent and Sylvie.

Meanwhile, Codron, who was after Daryl's life met with Genet. Since both of them had a common goal, i.e. capturing Daryl, the former was hired by the latter. Elsewhere, Daryl and Isabelle had an argument and Daryl began preparing to go solo once again.

However, right before Daryl was about to leave, the community was raided by Codron and his men. They spotted Daryl and followed him. Thankfully, all our heroes managed to escape, unharmed.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

"Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Adam Nagaitis, and Eriq Ebouaney.