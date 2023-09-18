The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 recap and ending explained- Who was Laurent's mother?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 gave the viewers an idea of how the apocalypse began in France, especially in the busy city of Paris. Fans of the franchise are aware of how all hell broke loose in the USA when the Wildfire Virus hit the nation. However, they never get to witness this outbreak in any other country. Hopefully, the franchise will provide more visuals of the outbreak in territories apart from America.

In this episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, it was revealed that before everything started, Isabelle was a party animal and a drug user. Furthermore, Laurent was revealed to be Isabelle's own nephew.

Directed by Daniel Percival and written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, this episode titled Alouette was released on September 17, 2023, on AMC.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 recap: Who was La Tarasque?

The episode began with sequences showing the last normal day in Paris. Isabelle was having the time of her life at a nightclub, even snorting cocaine with no care in the world. After exiting the place, she roamed around the city a bit, only to realize that something was seriously wrong. Soon, she witnessed people acting weird and dead men coming back to life.

She freaked out but soon got rescued by her boyfriend Quinn. The scared couple soon drove to Isabelle's apartment. There, she packed her belongings and took her sister Lily with them. Isabelle realized that her sibling was pregnant. Quinn wanted to abandon Lily, but Isbelle stole his car's keys and drove away to a church for shelter.

Lily was unfortunately bitten by a walker on the way. Before turning into one, she gave birth to a baby boy, who was none other than Laurent. The episode then moved back to the present, where Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie were on their way to the north of France. They were on a cart; however, the mule carrying them took off.

The group then came face-to-face with a bunch of teenagers, who revealed that they had grown up in a pre-school since the apocalypse. They had been raised by their teacher, Madame DuBois, who was bedridden at that moment. The teenagers informed Daryl that all their supplies had been raided by a man named La Tarasque, who lived in a castle nearby. Daryl suggested that the teens help him go there and take the man's horse and their supplies.

They did exactly what they had planned. The teens got their medication and supplies, and Daryl and his new friends got the horse. Unfortunately, Madame DuBois passed away at the end of the episode, but the teens were happy that Daryl helped them. The four soon left the preschool on their cart with their new horse.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ending explained: What did Codron learn?

At the end of this The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode, the villain of the series, Codron, got to know where the heroes were heading. He also learned more about Daryl. It looks like the group has to stay low because they are going to be followed by some major trouble in the upcoming episodes.

The next episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is titled Paris Sera Toujours Paris. It will be released on September 24, 2023, on AMC.