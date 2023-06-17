With the inception of The Walking Dead: Dead City fans are gearing up to usher in a new era. Our heroes aren't operating from Atlanta and its neighboring places anymore, but are now traveling to a cesspool infested with Walkers called Manhattan.

The lead characters of The Walking Dead: Dead City are Lauren Cohan's Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan. Both of them saw astronomical arcs in the main show. Maggie went from being an innocent farm girl to a fire-breathing Walker killer, while Negan's arc was filled with complexity as he went from being a dreaded mass murderer to a borderline saint. Both characters have a tragic history and this will culminate in the AMC spinoff.

Here's what fans need to know about The Walking Dead: Dead City before watching it.

The Walking Dead: Dead City - Show's new villain and more details to know ahead of premiere on June 18

1) All hell breaks loose in Manhattan, New York

Most of The Walking Dead's story takes place in the city of Atalanta, Georgia, and its neighboring parts but fans will remember the show mentioning that Manhattan was one of the epicenters of the humanity-ravaging pandemic. Only Maggie and Negan have the courage to descend into this hell and it remains to be seen if these frenemies will coexist in peace or go to sleep every night with one eye open.

2) A new villain

In The Walking Dead Universe, the flesh-eating Walkers are always the villains by default but fans aren't oblivious to the human thorns that are part of Rick Grimes and Co. These thorns came in the form of The Governor, Alpha, Gareth, and of course, Negan himself. However in The Walking Dead: Dead City, Negan has partnered up with Maggie for a special mission.

That means, the show will have a new villain and his name is The Croat. This individual speaks Croatian and lusts for blood exactly like Negan from season 6 of the original show. However, it is important to note that Negan and The Croat are not unfamiliar with each other and fans can't wait to see how things unfold on screen.

3) Negan's redemption arc

Negan's story is rather hard to decipher. The man was married to violence but he gradually realized his mistakes (crimes) and met people who understood the true meaning of mercy. His character arc is a masterful treat but one thing is certain that Maggie has not forgiven him yet for making her a window and depriving Hershel of a father.

But Negan now has a chance to finally redeem himself. Maggie needs his help and while it hasn't been revealed if Negan intends to give his 100% to their mission, he knows that it's the only way the widow might forgive him for smashing Glenn's skull with a baseball bat.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"New walkers, new villains, New York! Maggie (Lauren Cohan) forms a lethal alliance with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to rescue her kidnapped son. Together they will try to navigate the mean streets of NYC. If they can survive #DeadCity, they can survive anywhere."

The Walking Dead: Dead City is created by Eli Jorné. Its executive producers are Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Brian Bockrath, and Lauren Cohan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

