The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 6 recap: Why did Negan and Maggie get into a fight?

The season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City was released on AMC on July 23, 2023. The episode was titled Doma Smo and was directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorné and saw Negan and Maggie getting into a heated and violent fight. The series stars Lauren Cohan, Jefferey Dean Morgan, Logan Kim, and Željko Ivanek among others.

This episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City saw Negan finally learning that Maggie was lying to him and that The Croat had not taken any grain from her people. He had only captured her son Hershel and demanded Negan in return for the son's release. After learning the truth, Maggie and Negan got into an intense fight.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 6 recap: What did Ginny learn about Negan?

The episode began with the reunion of Ginny, Maggie, and Negan. Negan was furious to see Ginny in New York. Ginny spoke for the first time but Negan was not impressed.

He finally made the shocking revelation that he was the one who murdered Ginny's father and the heartbroken young girl let Negan go at once. Armstrong took the responsibility to get her back home safely.

Negan and Maggie were together again and decided to take the next steps in their plan. They wanted to confront The Croat face to face. While walking toward their destination, Negan got increasingly suspicious of Maggie's actions. He finally figured out that her story of The Croat taking her community's grains was fabricated. He realized that his partner in the mission wanted to exchange him for her son.

As expected, the two got into a violent fight. Negan started strong but Maggie soon stabbed him in the shoulder. The fight continued but Negan managed to get Maggie to drop her knife. The two had to work together to get away from the walkers around them. It looks like no matter what, Maggie will never forgive Negan for killing Glen and will never be able to let it go and continue hating him.

The Croat and the Burazis then showed up and Maggie yet again held a knife on Negan's neck. All of them traveled to the place where Hershel was held and without a lot of ruckus the exchange was made. Maggie's son was returned to Maggie and Negan had to tag along with the evil residents of New York.

Armstrong returned Ginny to the new hilltop and went to see his boss and other cops. He explained that he had killed Negan and the danger was over. However, his boss was not satisfied with his answer. He ordered him to retell his story but to mention the methane gas in found the city the second time around.

Maggie and Hershel returned to the new hilltop. However, Maggie learned that the threat wasn't yet over. She saw some drawings her son had made when he was held hostage, and one of them was that of a mysterious woman.

Finally, in New York, Negan was taken to The Dama by The Croat. The Dama was the real boss of the city, who explained to Negan to join her team because a great war was inevitable. She needed a commander and Negan was perfect for the role. The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City concluded here.

Fortunately, season 2 has already been announced.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads:

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as "The Croat", and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.