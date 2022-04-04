The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 review: The Commonwealth Army arrives at Hilltop, Lance Hornsby offers a job to Leah  

While The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 may be titled Trust, a more appropriate name for the episode would have been 'Doubt.'

From the very outset, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) has trouble digesting the testimonies of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand). Readers will remember how a mission to extend a helping hand to a new community went awry when Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) went rogue. Behind it all were the machinations of Hornsby, who sent him on this expedition.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 follows Hornsby as he leads the Commonwealth Army to Hilltop to investigate these suspicious events. While Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is reluctant to let them in, she finally relents when persuaded by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Things become even more tense when Hornsby confronts little Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller, who is a brilliant actor for his age). A face-off ensues where Dixon sides with his friends over The Commonwealth.

With everything that's taken place, there's certainly no going back for Dixon at this point. Especially since the episode ends with Hornsby coming across Leah (Lynn Collins), the woman who stole the shipment of weapons that started this fiasco, and he offers her a job. One is likely to believe it has something to do with taking Maggie and her friends down.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15: Love is in the air for several characters

Princess (Paola Lázaro) and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) are shown hooking up at the outset, but their connection runs deeper. Mercer has his doubts about The Commonwealth and his own place within the corrupt community. Princess offers him comfort when he feels the pinch of killing his own men.

Mercer's sister, Max (Margot Bingham) similarly finds her beau in Eugene (Josh McDermitt). When Rosita (Christian Serratos) calls upon Eugene, Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Kelly (Angel Theory) to expose the truth about The Commonwealth, he asks her to embark on a dangerous mission and dig out dirt about the community. As The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 continues, the foundation of trust that both the brother and sister had in The Commonwealth slowly begins to crumble.

No, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) do not get back together in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15, but they come together to help those in The Commonwealth. An alliance with Tomi (Duane Kicak) allows them to extend a helping hand to those who need emergency medical assistance.

There are multiple threads and storylines in the episode, each building to what should be a fantastic mid-season finale very soon. Readers can catch it next Sunday at 9:00 pm EST on AMC.

