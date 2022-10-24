The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 review - The last hurrah of Lance Hornsby 

The duality of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 may remind our readers of Better Call Saul at times. The breakneck action that Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are a part of is very different from the courtroom drama Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) are embroiled in.

Pamela Milton's attack in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 happens on two fronts. On the one hand, she takes all of Eugene's friends (our cast of heroes) captive and on the other, she uses their safety to blackmail Yumiko into prosecuting Eugene Porter. The man, she believes, is directly responsible for murdering her son, Sebastian.

Little does she realize that her thugs are no match for Carol and Daryl, who even rescue Lance Hornsby (Josh Alexander) to get him to disclose their friends' whereabouts. It is then that Hornsby, the final great villain of The Walking Dead, unleashes his most potent weapon.

His gift of gab.

When Daryl and Carol get separated in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20, his poisonous words cut deep. He even equates the relationship of the beloved duo to his own twisted bond with Pamela Milton. Hornsby leads Carol through a dark passage filled with walkers, where he does not offer to help at all.

What he does not understand is just how ferocious Carol is and how staunchly, how firmly, Daryl has her back. Neither does Pamela Milton realize the unwavering belief that Yumiko has in the power of the law, in doing the right thing even in the face of adversity.

'We must seek justice to preserve who we are as a people'.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 - One of the show's greatest villains breathes his last

Carol and Lance Hornsby find themselves surrounded by Commonwealth soldiers in the final moments of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20, where Daryl comes to their rescue. Hornsby mentions a train, a great setup for the following episode. At which point, Carol and Daryl let him know that his time is up!

As he reaches for a gun, he meets his end thanks to Carol. A fitting end, because, despite the treachery and the politicking, one has to assume that Hornsby liked Carol to a degree.

Well, as much as it is possible for a supervillain to like one of the show's heroes anyway!

One of the greatest scenes of the season happens in this The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 between Yumiko and Connie. So much emotion is conveyed without saying a single word, completely in ASL! Remembering her friendship for those Milton has wronged, Yumiko expressed her desire to represent Eugene and not prosecute him in front of a packed public forum.

Elias @grimes__clark



The connection between them is so strong 🥹



I'm gonna miss them so much I'm so glad we got a one on one scene with Connie and YumikoThe connection between them is so strong 🥹I'm gonna miss them so much #TWD I'm so glad we got a one on one scene with Connie and YumikoThe connection between them is so strong 🥹I'm gonna miss them so much #TWD https://t.co/pMNwpPBxMp

Milton's vengeance in the upcoming episodes should be absolutely terrifying.

This is The Walking Dead returning to peak form in the final stretch. How crazy is it that such a legendary television show will conclude next month? Thankfully, the quality of every single episode in season 11 has been exemplary.

Catch a new episode of The Walking Dead every Sunday on AMC.

