"I've never experienced a fanbase like The Walking Dead" - Eleanor Matsuura reflects on her journey (Exclusive)

The cast of The Walking Dead appears to be contemplative and grateful as the show builds to its final block of eight episodes.

Actor Eleanor Matsuura, whose character Yumiko has been on a tumultuous journey, from battling The Whisperers to finding her own place in The Commonwealth, took the time to speak to SK POP about being embraced by the show's horde of loyal fans.

In a roundtable interview, she asserted that The Walking Dead is a franchise driven by its fandom:

"I've never experienced a fanbase like The Walking Dead. It was a complete eye-opener for me."

She also mentioned how nervous she was when she joined the iconic show. Matsuura further revealed the character from the show with whom she shares a special connection. Or rather, the character she aspires to be like in real life.

Eleanor Matsuura was amazed upon discovering that The Walking Dead is a global phenomenon

Joining the cast in season 9 was a daunting task for Eleanor Matsuura since the television juggernaut was already an established franchise by then. She remembered how nervous she initially was:

"I was very nervous when I joined because The Walking Dead had already been established for so many years. I don't know. I was like how are they going to be with newcomers?"

The actor went on to praise the loyalty of fans who had stuck with the show for eleven seasons. It's a feat that is almost unthinkable in today's television landscape:

"But the amazing thing about this fanbase is that they go all the way. They've been here since Day 1. And they're going to be here until the very final episode. They are die-hard lovers of the show. And I think it's an incredible thing to walk into that kind of community and just be embraced by that community. I've never felt anything like it. Truly."

Matsuura was also taken aback by the popularity of The Walking Dead on a global scale. She continued:

"I don't know why it always surprises me but it does. How far reaching this show goes. It's like worldwide. I'll be in the weirdest places and people will come up to me and go - 'Oh my gosh, I love your show.' It never fails to surprise me."

Matsuura, who plays an integral role in the upcoming block of eight episodes, stressed on how the longevity of the show was entirely driven by its passionate and devoted fanbase:

"It just hit me. You don't get to 11 years without the fans. We wouldn't be making this show for 11 years if it wasn't for the fans. So, they are as much a part of this celebration of it reaching this milestone as any of the cast and crew. Because they wouldn't just be making this for 11 years if it weren't absolutely driven by them [the fans]."

Which character from The Walking Dead does Matsuura feel a special connection to?

As elegant and well-spoken as Yumiko may be on the show, Eleanor Matsuura likes the chaos and infectious cheer of Princess (Paola Lázaro). In fact, she aspires to be like Princess in her real life:

"Just because I really love the sort of unabashed vibrancy that she just throws into her life. Like this is what I'm going to wear. Here's my pink jacket. Here's my gun. Here's my goggles. I'm going to be loud. I'm going to make jokes. She's just funny and loyal."

She also commented on her appreciation for Paola:

"And I just love Paola so much who plays Princess. So yeah, I'm going to say that's the person I most aspire to be like, in my real life."

With chaos in The Commonwealth, will Yumiko side with Governor Pamela Milton or her friends? Find out as The Walking Dead returns one last time.

The series’ final eight episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC , with the first two episodes being available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far