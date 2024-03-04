The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Why Okafor wanted to help Rick? Explained

Okafor, introduced in the series premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is closely tied to important events in the franchise's history. Played by the actor Craig Tate, Okafor, a high-ranking soldier of the Civic Republic Military, is shrouded in moral uncertainty.

Viewers are already aware that he is not a true villain, and they suspect that he has assisted the protagonist in his goals. Okafor himself ascertained the same, saying that Rick Grimes is the kind of person who would be willing to die for his beliefs, as opposed to the motivations of the C.R.M.

Additionally, that would make Rick a potential target for elimination by the latter, and it is only due to Craig Tate's character that he has survived till date.

Okafor's reasons for helping Rick in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

It was revealed that Okafor is one of the highest-ranking members of the C.R.M. and had many important plans for Rick but he does not live to see his plan through. The character died tragically by the time The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live's season premiere rolled around when his and Rick's chopper was shot down.

Okafor's use of his leverage as a high-ranking militant officer provides a resolution to the enigma of Rick's survival; since it had been known since The Walking Dead's finale that Rick attempted to escape the CRM, there has been much conjecture as to why the CRM hasn't just murdered him.

As previously stated, Okafor intends to change the CRM as he does not approve of its methods. Okafor disputes the CRM's strategy of conflict resolution, which he defines as inhumane and monstrous.

Additionally, in his eyes, such an approach cannot solve anything and will not last. As such, Rick is his last hope for making change, because he thinks that Rick is an instrumental part who can join the CRM and make a difference from the inside.

What is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live about?

Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln created The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, an American post-apocalyptic horror drama TV series for AMC. It takes place chronologically after the original The Walking Dead series, with Lincoln, Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles.

Debuting on January 25, 2024, The Ones Who Live is The Walking Dead's sixth spin-off series and seventh overall. The story is set after the original series and the protagonists are Rick and Michonne.

The plot revolves around the romance between TWD's leads Rick and Michonne, and the hurdles that the recent events have posed to their lives.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs on AMC+ every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.