The Warren Lotas x NFL x Mitchell & Ness collection: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Warren Lotas, NFL, and Mitchell & Ness are partnering up for a three-way apparel merch ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The heritage streetwear brand, Warren Lotas, teamed up with M&N to present a "Throwback" capsule to celebrate the league teams and draft.

The first drop made in the three-way collaboration includes a line of t-shirts and hoodies that were released on April 28, 2022. These can be purchased from Warren Lotas' official e-commerce site and NFL shop.

More about the newly launched Warren Lotas x NFL x Mitchell & Ness collection

newly launched Warren Lotas x NFL x Mitchell & Ness collection ( Image via @warrenlotas / Instagram)

Warren Lotas previously collaborated with the NBA and Eric Emanuel and is now back with the NFL collaboration after fighting a lawsuit with Nike. As part of the NFL collection, the label has tapped a popular artist-designer alongside Mitchell & Ness in a hardcore rock band makeover.

The collaborative collection pays homage to four popular NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The design of the tees and hoodies features Lotas' signature graphic of the skeleton with the classic heavy-metal-inspired illustrations. Each piece in the collection sees all four different NFL teams making an appearance through iconography on both front and back.

This iconography is done in the streetwear brand's patented skeleton silhouettes. Each apparel piece, which includes four hoodies and four tees, comes in a black colorway.

Tees can be availed for $94.99 at the NFL or Warren Lotas' official e-commerce webstores in sizes ranging from S to 2XL. Each tee is constructed of 100% cotton fabric materials and accentuates screen print graphics. The tees came in an oversized look with short sleeves.

The hoodies from the collection can be availed for a price range of $179.99 in the aforementioned size range. The hoodies are made of 100% cotton in mid-weight fabric. The hoodie features a front pouch pocket and drawstrings attached to the hood.

Part one of the three-way collaboration collection can be availed on the first day of the NFL 2022 Draft, i.e., April 28, 2022, at 5.00 PM EST or 2.00 PM PST. Prices range from $95 to $180. The pre-made products from the collection will be ready to ship in a day. However, it will only be available to ship until Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul