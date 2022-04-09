Dreamer x NBA x Mitchell & Ness: Price and more about the capsule collection

American rapper J.Cole, who co-founded the label Dreamville, has re-released the popular jersey capsule collection of Dreamer x NBA x Mitchell & Ness. The capsule went live on the e-commerce sites of Dreamer Inc. and Mitchell & Ness on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET.

The first release of the capsule was made back on February 18, 2022, and gained a lot of traction from fans globally. The sports-focused exclusive capsule is making its rounds again after the first capsule sold out quickly.

More about the Dreamer x NBA x Mitchell & Ness jersey collection

Dreamer x NBA x Mitchell & Ness exclusive jersey's capsule (Image viaM&N)

After the first release during the NBA season of All-Star weekend games, the second collection dropped on April 8 to make its the second round. Billed as the "DREAMER Authentic Throwback Jerseys."

The @dreamville made an official announcement of the drop on its Instagram handle on April 8, 2022, captioning the post

"Limited run from the previously sold out @DREAMER x @MitchellandNess x @NBA Hardwood Classics collaboration of 16 official franchises available now on dreamerinc.com and mitchellandness.com"

Just like the first drop, the capsule is a complete assortment of throwback jerseys in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness and the NBA. The throwback jerseys take their inspiration from the originally debuted during The Off-Season tour of J.Cole.

While Fayetteville, North Carolina-raised rapper J.Cole himself didn't make the announcement for the second drop, he wore a piece from the exclusive sports capsule in his latest fest for Dreamville. While appearing on stage, J.Cole wore the Chicago Bulls red-accented jersey for the Dreamville fest on April 3, 2022.

Dreamers take upon the design of 16 NBA team jerseys, while replacing the team name with the name branding of the label. The inscribed "Dreamer" logo appears across the chest instead of the usual team's insignia.

Although the name of the team has been removed, the color combinations and styles of NBA teams are followed upon by exclusive jersey designs. However, the jersey collection doesn't include all 30 NBA teams, and takes upon only 16 jerseys of teams.

The 16-team capsule includes the NBA teams: Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Bullets, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets.

However, it doesn't include jerseys from some famous NBA teams and misses the likes of the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and more.

Each jersey can be purchased on the e-commerce stores of Dreamers and Mitchell & Ness for $375 USD.

Edited by Somava Das