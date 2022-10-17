The Watcher on Netflix: Why are fans furious about Ellie recording a video?

Ever since Netflix's The Watcher premiered on October 13, fans have been discussing its numerous characters and various aspects of the plot on social media. Thus far, Ellie (played by Isabel Gravitt) seems to be the most talked-about character on the show, and for good reason.

In the series, Ellie was angry with her father because he disapproved of her relationship with Dakota. To retaliate, she posted a video on social media, claiming that she has been locked up in a room because her father does not approve of her relationship with an African-American, thus insinuating that he is racist.

What angered netizens was the fact that despite knowing that her accusations were completely false, Ellie posted them online anyway. This had devastating repercussions. Dean went on to lose his job and the entire community treated him and Nora as racists.

As a result, Ellie's character has now come under fire from netizens. One Twitter user called her ''the worst.''

Alicent’s Green Dress @beriyzipamo #TheWatcher Ellie is the worst, called the cops knowing fully well what that could mean for Dakota then she goes on to make this video Ellie is the worst, called the cops knowing fully well what that could mean for Dakota then she goes on to make this video😕 #TheWatcher

The Watcher on Netflix: Twitterati angry over Ellie posting video on social media

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ellie from The Watcher. Viewers seem to strongly dislike the character, especially after she recorded a video and posted it on social media, wherein she accused her father of being a racist, despite knowing fully well that he was not.

Many even expressed their astonishment at Ellie's mother Nora giving her daughter a hug after what she did.

🇧🇿 @milfnnn So Ellie is mad she was being fast and called her parents racist 🤔🤔 what kinda show? #TheWatcher So Ellie is mad she was being fast and called her parents racist 🤔🤔 what kinda show? #TheWatcher

Lauretta @Lorelle___ African mothers watching Nora giving Ellie a hug after she put out that video. #TheWatcher African mothers watching Nora giving Ellie a hug after she put out that video. #TheWatcher https://t.co/YiC7ALVOhB

𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 🤍✨ @gblvnco Idk but Ellie deserved for her phone to be smashed for what she did to her dad. Why tf did her mom treat him like he did something wrong?! #TheWatcher Idk but Ellie deserved for her phone to be smashed for what she did to her dad. Why tf did her mom treat him like he did something wrong?! #TheWatcher

Ash @ashley_alfreda1 #TheWatcher Nahh you stupid brat Ellie! 🙄 Nahh you stupid brat Ellie! 🙄😒 #TheWatcher

Petty Spice @SpicePetty If I was Dean I woulda fought Ellie on ig live #TheWatcher If I was Dean I woulda fought Ellie on ig live #TheWatcher

Muva. @IGmodelbooking Ugh I hate watching the bratty teenage daughter trope. Ellie sucks. #TheWatcher Ugh I hate watching the bratty teenage daughter trope. Ellie sucks. #TheWatcher

malkuth @enaevam #TheWatcher Omg Ellie is nuts Omg Ellie is nuts 😭😭 #TheWatcher

Brooklyn Dun @brooklyn_dun Ellie doesn’t realize that by posting this video, she really just caused her dad to lose his job. How the hell do you expect him to pay bills when everyone thinks he’s racist? #thewatcher Ellie doesn’t realize that by posting this video, she really just caused her dad to lose his job. How the hell do you expect him to pay bills when everyone thinks he’s racist? #thewatcher

JT @realjtorr I’d lock Ellie in a room too #TheWatcher I’d lock Ellie in a room too #TheWatcher

More details about the Netflix series

The Watcher, based on the true story of the ''Watcher'' house in New Jersey, chronicles the tale of a family who move to their dream home, but have their lives disrupted when they start receiving letters from an anonymous stalker.

Here's a brief description of the series, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.''

The show has garnered positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its intriguing plot-line and stunning performances by the cast. Some criticized the show's handling of supporting characters.

The series stars Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock and Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock.

Watts is phenomenal in the show, capturing the raw tension and paranoia that consumes her character's existence. She has previously appeared in numerous other horror films like Goodnight Mommy, David Lynch's critically acclaimed Mulholland Drive, and many more.

Bobby Cannavale is equally impressive in his role as Dean Brannock. Apart from The Watcher, Cannavale is best known for Mr. Robot, Third Watch, and Will & Grace, to name a few.

The show is helmed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The Watcher is available for streaming on Netflix.

