Season 1 of The Watchful Eye ended in the most unexpected way with not one but two deaths. We learned the truth about Ali's death, but nobody expected Dick's brutal murder at the hands of his own wife.

Even though Season one of The Watchful Eye was well received by fans and critics, a second season has not been announced yet. The show ended on a stressful cliffhanger and it would truly make sense if the story continues in season 2.

This episode of The Watchful Eye was titled Hale Fellow Well Met. It aired on March 27, 2023, on Freeform. It was directed by Jeffrey Reiner and written by Emily Fox.

The Watchful Eye ending explained: Who pushed Ali to take her own life?

After Darcy delivered a horrifying note written by Ali about how scared she was of what her husband Matthew might do to her, Elena's employer-turned-secret lover was arrested by Scott.

On the other hand, Elena's mother was forcing her to finish the job and split Mrs. Ivey's money with her, or else she'd take Elena's brother away from her.

Mrs. Ivey quarreled that she couldn’t transact $5 million dollars on the day Matthew got arrested. Then when James kidnapped Elena, she got the full story. She then went to Tory to help free Matthew in exchange for $5 million.

Ali's goal was to open up the family trust to a branch of the family that had not been included, but if there was a review, Mrs. Ivey's legitimacy would have come under serious trouble as the nanny was her biological mother.

Mrs. Ivey wanted this problem gone, but when Tory confronted her, she insisted that Ali's death was not what she wanted.

It was Tory's foolish husband Dick, who crossed every limit when Mrs. Ivey asked him to dissuade Ali from opening the trust. Dick was adamant about getting on board, so he prescribed Ali anti-anxiety meds that would cause her to have hallucinations and appear unstable before the board. Instead, it made her suicidal.

We learn that Dick's daughter Darcy faked the note from Alice. Dick watched Ali jump to her death. Tory luckily made Dick confess after she poisoned his smoothie. She only gave him the antidote after he told the truth. He then added that it was all worth it because they had gained a lot. He also said that he would do it again.

Disgusted by Dick's statement about her sister, Tory picked up a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed her husband. As Elena walked into the crime scene, Tory announced that they were going to need a shovel.

The episode comes to an end here.

What is The Watchful Eye about?

Created by Julie Durk, The Watchful Eye is an American drama mystery thriller TV series that stars Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Kelly Bishop.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own."

Executive producers of the show include Jeffrey Reiner, Ryan Seacrest, Andrea Shay, Nina Wass, and Emily Fox.

