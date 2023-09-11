The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

The next episode of The Wheel of Time season 2, titled Demane, will premiere on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. As the series unfolds and delves further into the capti­vating world of Moiraine Damodred and her compa­nions, this parti­cular episode is poised to unveil twists that could significantly shape the overall storyl­ine.

The upcoming episode, helmed by Maja Vrvilo and written by Rohit Kumar, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan, promises to be a pivotal addition to this epic adventure. Fans are eagerly antic­ipating an emoti­onally charged episode, filled with suspense and intri­guing plot develo­pments. Each sequence holds new surprises that will captivate viewers until the very end, ensuring their continued investment in their favorite series.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5: New characters, Dark Alliances, and sinister moves

1) The arrival of a new character, Aviendha

Expand Tweet

The upcoming episode of the fantasy adaption series will introduce viewers to a new face, Aviendha, a warrior who is prolific because of her fighting skills. Her character holds significant importance in Robert Jordan's novels. As per the books, Anviendha accepts her position as the leader of Aiel and decides to undergo training in order to channel One Power.

However, her addition to the books appears in the third part, which, in the series, will be seen depicted in the fifth episode of the Wheel of Time season 2. The upcoming episode will showcase her complex relationship with Rand as the duo's paths cross.

2) The dark underbelly of Liandrin Sedai

Expand Tweet

Since the inception of the series, Liandrin Sedai's character has been marked with unclear and mysterious motives, The previous episode titled, Daughter of the Night showcased Liandrin attacking Egwene, Elayne, and Nynaeve after the trio decided to sneak out of the White Tower to save their friends from the attacks of the Shienarian army.

The upcoming episode will depict Liandrin's strategic move to serve a darker purpose. It is speculated that she's joined hands with the Dark One behind closed doors, in an attempt to satisfy her ulterior motive to create chaos.

3) The mysterious poem to raise a forsaken

Expand Tweet

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will see, Maksim, Ivhon, and Alanna stumble upon a poem written in an ancient dialect hidden inside Lan's bag. This musical interlude not only capti­vates their attention but also holds encoded instructions for summoning a Forsa­ken, a formi­dable being of dark power. The revel­ation of this infor­mation has the potential to drast­ically alter the balance of control in the ongoing war against the Shadow.

The task of bringing this poem to the White Tower will not be simple. It entails subst­antial risks, with poten­tially high conseq­uences. The revel­ation of this poem will further introduce an urgent and intricate dimension to the unfolding story.

4) The Lanfear's darker blow to destroy the light

Expand Tweet

In the upcoming fifth episode of The Wheel of Time, viewers will witness a significant revel­ation concerning Selene, also known as Lanfear. Through strategic manipu­lation, Rand finds himself in a vulne­rable position as Selene suddenly disap­pears.

This twist in the storyline is not merely for entert­ainment value, as it will unveil an integral part of Lanfear's intricate plan, hinting at a broader strategy that could greatly impact the balance of power within the series.

Lanfear's actions in the upcoming episode will not be random. They will form a calcu­lated scheme leading to something more sinister. Her maneuver will trigger a chain of events, like the first domino falling, that could have consequences for the forces aligned with good.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will air on September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.