The Witcher Season 3 trailer released at Summer Game Fest 2023

The Witcher Season 3, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, just received a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2023. As announced by Netflix, the season will be split into two parts, with the first arriving on June 29, 2023, and the second following on July 27, 2023.

The third season of The Witcher marks the farewell of Cavill, who has led the series since it began in 2019. Its eight episodes will be the last we see of the Man of Steel actor in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth will take up the fabled role from Cavill in the following seasons. It is not exactly clear how the transition will take place yet.

The Witcher season 3 trailer: A war is coming?

The extended trailer for The Witcher Season 3 at Summer Game Fest 2023 is breathtaking. From monster hunts and talks of war to some epic fight sequences, the upcoming season is set to go full throttle before Cavill's run as the titular Witcher comes to an end. The stylistic trailer depicts various sequences from the season and some riveting music that will be a part of the show.

The official synopsis for The Witcher Season 3, as revealed by Netflix, reads:

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Of course, this will not be the end of the series, as it has already been confirmed that Liam Hemsworth will take over the Geralt of Rivia role. Casting director Sophie Holland also confirmed that the team plans to shoot seasons 4 and 5 almost back-to-back. This means that fans will not have to wait long before seeing much more of the show.

However, as mentioned earlier, season 3 is the last time fans will see Henry Cavill in The Witcher. The actor had the following to say about his exit from the series:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The Witcher season 3 part 1 will premiere on June 29, 2023.

