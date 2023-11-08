The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who is Aunt Jordan? Mystery character explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless episode aired on November 6 gave spoilers for a new mysterious character to ponder over. Aunt Jordan is somehow connected with Claire and that’s all the information The Young and the Restless fandom has right now.

Aunt Jordan could have a multitude of connections to the characters of the show but is currently hidden in ambiguity. With Claire landing a job working for Nikki and her obsession with the Newmans, fans have long speculated she is scheming something big. Aunt Jordan might be the missing piece of this puzzle.

In this article, we explore Claire’s mysterious aunt, what her plans might be, and her connection to the Newmans.

Who is the new mystery character in The Young and the Restless?

Spoilers in the November 6 episode of The Young and the Restless, a lady known only as Aunt Jordan, calls Claire while she is talking with Sharon about Nikki.

Claire gets the mysterious phone call while in conversation with Sharon (Image via CBS)

Claire appears to be under pressure from this mysterious individual, whom she refers to as Aunt Jordan, to complete a task. Claire replies, "Yes, I understand. I just thought I’d have more time. I’m making progress."

She later assures Aunt Jordan that she’ll handle matters. She ends the call, saying, “I love you, too”. This is proof that Claire is up to something and that she's not working alone.

Claire talking to Aunt Jordan on the phone (Image via CBS)

While fans previously speculated that Claire was after Victoria because of a connection to Sabrina (Raya Meddine), Victoria's deceased friend who is also Victor's (Eric Braeden) dead wife, the mention of Aunt Jordan has viewers wondering who this mystery aunt is and how she might be connected to the Newmans. It's quite plausible that Jordan might turn out to be Sabrina's sister and is assisting Claire in her vengeance scheme.

Claire’s connection to Aunt Jordan

There has been much intrigue about Claire, played by Hayley Erin, and her desires ever since she first appeared in The Young and the Restless. She has succeeded in landing a position as Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) secretary at Newman Enterprises. However, something seems off about her dealings with the Newman family.

Amelia Heinle as Victoria in a scene from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Claire considers herself somewhat of a Newman family ‘fan-girl’ with the most recent display of her knowledge of the Newmans in front of Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle. She was also seen staring at pictures of Nikki and Victoria in her apartment.

Additionally, Claire has been acting as though she wants to grow closer to Victoria's boyfriend by arranging moments with Nate (Sean Dominic). Fans' speculation that Claire is part of a scheme to assail the Newman heiress stems ‌from her specific attention on Victoria.

The narrative can also reveal Aunt Jordan as the sister of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), the evil husband of Victoria. Claire would be his daughter. Given Ashland's reputation for lying, it is plausible that he never told Victoria that he had a sister or perhaps an adult daughter. Claire's desire for vengeance would be justified given how Ashland was killed and how the Newmans covered up his death, assuming she is connected to him.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running American television soap operas that made its debut on March 26, 1973. Initially, the show focused on the affluent Brooks family and the working-class Foster family.

Over time, core families like the Abbotts and the Williamses replaced the original characters. Iconic storylines, including the four-decade feud between Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor, have defined the series. The current narrative focuses on the Newman family.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS network.