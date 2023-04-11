"There goes the food supply further deteriorating": East Palestine toxic soil spill leaves internet concerned

A truck carrying contaminated soil from East Palestine overturned in Columbiana County on April 10. This comes after the Ohio train derailment that took place on February 3 when a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio.

As per the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 1 pm, troopers were called to state Route 165 near Waterford Road for a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor and trailer. According to Governor Mike DeWine's office, the tractor-trailer veered off the road and flipped, spreading 20,000 pounds of soil onto the road and embankment.

Darrel Rowland @darreldrowland NEW: A commercial vehicle hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the East Palestine train wreck crashed in Mahoning County - dumping 20,000 pounds of the load onto the now-closed road and berm, per State Highway Patrol, gov office says

(Pix is piping at derailment site) NEW: A commercial vehicle hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the East Palestine train wreck crashed in Mahoning County - dumping 20,000 pounds of the load onto the now-closed road and berm, per State Highway Patrol, gov office says(Pix is piping at derailment site) https://t.co/k8OGhtjTSJ

Local fire departments and the Ohio EPA responded to the scene. The EPA shared that the discharge has been contained and poses no hazard to waterways nearby.

The incident caused concerns among netizens, who were shocked that the truck accident took place so close to the train derailment site.

"Ohio just can't catch a break" - Twitter reactions to East Palestine's toxic soil spill

After news of a truck containing toxic soil overturning in East Palestine went viral, Twitterati was concerned. Several users believed that this was not a coincidence and that the Biden administration is not doing anything about the situation. Others trolled the authorities for stating that the toxic soil spill was not a threat to the public.

The incident comes two months after the Ohio train derailment on February 3. Just before 9 pm a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small town of approximately 4,800 people near the Pennsylvania border. No one was injured in the tragedy, according to officials.

According to a list of derailed vehicles given to the Environmental Protection Agency, the majority of the train's 150 rail cars were carrying non-hazardous goods such as cement, steel, and frozen vegetables.

However, investigators say that about 30 cars came off the tracks, and 11 of them were carrying dangerous materials.

469 community center visitors EPA continues to oversee cleanup work at the East Palestine derailment site. As of 4/2:14,731 tons est. of contaminated soil shipped10 million est. gallons of liquid wastewater shipped469 community center visitors EPA continues to oversee cleanup work at the East Palestine derailment site. As of 4/2:✔️ 14,731 tons est. of contaminated soil shipped✔️ 10 million est. gallons of liquid wastewater shipped✔️ 469 community center visitors https://t.co/AibLElohdJ

Five of the derailed vehicles were transporting vinyl chloride, an artificial substance that is a critical component of PVC, an extensively used tough plastic resin in the construction and healthcare industries.

The incident left several nearby residents concerned about the long-term health implications of the incident.

As for the recent toxic soil spill, the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and no other casualties were reported. More information on the situation is currently awaited.

