''There needs to be more'': Doom Patrol fans fear cancellation after season 4 trailer release

0A new trailer for Doom Patrol season 4 has been released, and it has taken Twitter by storm. The trailer opens on a scary note as Mark Sheppard, who plays Willoughby Kipling in the show, says,

''Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way. Immortus is real, and it's coming.''

The trailer also depicts a brief discussion about the ''Immortus Project.'' Not many other details about the plot have been revealed, but fans can expect an eventful season based on the trailer, which is set to be released on HBO Max on December 8, 2022.

Fans on Twitter are excited about the series' upcoming season. However, many fans were also concerned about the show's cancellation. One user mentioned that there ''needs to be more'' of the show and that this ''can't be the finale season.''

(Not sure if @hbomax This can't be the finale season, there needs to be more!(Not sure if @JamesGunn can now make decisions about this series, but if so...🤞) @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax This can't be the finale season, there needs to be more!(Not sure if @JamesGunn can now make decisions about this series, but if so...🤞)

Earlier, there were reports that the DC show might be canceled, but the show ultimately got renewed for a fourth season. There are also rumors that the new season could be the series' final installment, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Part 1 of season 4 will be released on December 8. The second part of the fourth installment is reportedly expected to be released sometime next year.

Netizens hope Doom Patrol season 4 won't be its end

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Doom Patrol season 4. While many praised the show and the trailer's overall quality, some hoped the series wouldn't be canceled after the upcoming fourth season.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Joe LaBallister 👻 @Kracken_Ys @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax @JamesGunn my request is… don’t cancel this show lol they’ve been doing such a fantastic job. It’s probably the only Dc show (next to peacemaker of course) that I actually get excited for. @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax @JamesGunn my request is… don’t cancel this show lol they’ve been doing such a fantastic job. It’s probably the only Dc show (next to peacemaker of course) that I actually get excited for.

💎👠 @Damienpatrol @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax I haven’t been more invested in a superhero show in my life. Thank you doom patrol, you are….. @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax I haven’t been more invested in a superhero show in my life. Thank you doom patrol, you are….. https://t.co/1Y87w4KqsZ

Zamasu @Matthew37779521 @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax Honestly all i can say is peak television Cinema. @DCDoomPatrol @hbomax Honestly all i can say is peak television Cinema.

Overall, reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, further increasing the hype around the show. The fourth season was renewed in October last year, and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new season to drop.

The upcoming season also features new cast members, including Sendhil Ramamurthy and Madeline Zima. Season 4 will also explore the character of Madame Rogue, played by Laure De Mille.

About Doom Patrol plot and cast

The show focuses on the titular group, consisting of several powerful superheroes widely regarded as outcasts in society. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per HBO:

''DC’s unlikeliest group of heroes, the Doom Patrol, are ready to save the world… kind of. After suffering horrific accidents that gave them superhuman abilities, Cliff/Robotman, Larry/Negative Man, Rita/Elasti-Woman, Jane/Crazy Jane, and Vic/Cyborg were each left scarred, disfigured, and ostracized – until mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder brings the outcasts together to treat and protect them.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Gritty and irreverent, Doom Patrol follows this part support group, part superhero team as they take on evil, otherworldly forces determined to destroy humankind – even if it wants nothing to do with them.''

The series features Diane Guerrero as Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, and Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Cliff Steele, among many others, in significant roles. The show is helmed by Jeremy Carver, best known for his work on Supernatural, Frequency, and Being Human, to name a few.

Don't miss Doom Patrol season 4 on December 8 on HBO Max.

