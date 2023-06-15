"There's no oddness at all": When Jennifer Aniston spoke about dynamics with ex Brad Pitt

In a 2021 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer Aniston busted all myths of awkwardness between her and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“Brad and I are buddies, we're friends. And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," she said.

Later, in the final episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2022, Jennifer didn’t shy away from cracking a joke about her marriage to Brad Pitt. When asked how she coped with the Friends show ending after its 10th season, she jokingly said:

“I got a divorce and went into therapy. Then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned into the end.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for five years, splitting in 2005 after being together for seven years. They announced their decision to formally separate by issuing a joint statement. The statement read:

"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."

A decade later, Jennifer walked down the aisle once again to wed Mulholland Drive actor Justin Theroux. However, the couple called it quits after two years in 2018.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Aniston is on good terms with both of her ex-husbands

In a 2021 cover interview for Esquire, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux described his relationship with her. He said that the two shared a great friendship and stayed in constant touch with each other via text and FaceTime.

“Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship," he noted.

Another evidence of Aniston's comfortable relationships with her exes is Brad Pitt’s attendance at Jennifer’s 50th birthday in 2019. The two have also had friendly runs into each other at events like the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Vanity Fair following their breakup, Jennifer Aniston expressed hope that she and Brad might one day be able to reconcile as friends. In addition, she shared how much she loved Brad and how she had no regrets about getting married to him.

"He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it," she said.

Time made Jennifer’s wish came true and now, Brad and her share a great bond. In a 2011 statement to Entertainment Weekly, Brad said that Jennifer was his friend. He also added that she is a very giving, loving, and hilarious woman. Speaking about their relationship he said:

“It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

Jennifer Aniston is interested in finding a fantastic partner

The Wanderlust actress spoke to People magazine in 2021 about her relationship aspirations and wedding bells in the future. Aniston shared that she hopes to find a fantastic partner to share and enjoy life with, but at present marriage is not what she’s thinking about. She also expressed that a relationship shouldn’t be reduced to mere legal documents.

Jennifer Aniston (Image via Getty)

On a lighter side, Jennifer turned down the idea of online dating ever.

"Absolutely no. I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it," she said.

The Murder Mystery actress not only shares a great relationship with her exes but also with herself. In the same interview, Jennifer also expressed gratitude towards her life. She voiced that she felt really contended and peaceful in her life. She also shared appreciation for her job, people, and her dog, and further said that she considers herself a very fortunate and blessed human being.

