"I think that my marriage had something to do with it": When Brad Pitt opened up on relationship with Jennifer Aniston

In a 2011 interview with Parade magazine, Brad Pitt broke his silence on marriage to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jennifer were married for five years before they called it quits. Brad pretty much kept mum about his marriage until the interview, where he reflected on his relationship with Aniston:

“I was so intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Brad Pitt further elaborated, saying that his ‘90s were about hiding away and shutting out the chaos that came with the celebrity status. He expressed that eventually he got quite tired of it all and felt pathetic about being that way.

Later in the interview, Brad threw some light on his relationship with then-partner, Angelina Jolie.

He shared how he was proud of his decision to have kids with Jolie and said that he’s always sure that the kids are safe and happy, even if he’s occupied with work.

“One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom. She’s such a great mom. Oh, man, I’m so happy to have her," he said.

Brad Pitt later clarified his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s Parade interview made big news and later, he issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly, clarifying the intent and true meaning behind his remarks about his married life with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. He said that he was saddened by the misinterpretation of his remarks:

“Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself – and that, I am responsible for.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998 and sealed the deal with Brad’s proposal in 1999. A year later, the couple tied the knot, but after five years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2005.

According to Elle, Brad met Angelina Jolie in 2003, on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while he was still married to Jennifer. The relationship between the co-stars blossomed into a great friendship. Soon enough, rumors of the two dating began to surface, and in 2006, Jolie confirmed that she was pregnant with Brad’s child. Later, Pitt also legally adopted Jolie’s children, and their surnames were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014, after nine years of being in a relationship. However, theirs was a brief married life that ended when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The couple shares six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, also popularly known as the Jolie-Pitt brood.

Brad Pitt’s relationship status has always been a wonderment in Hollywood news, and according to Cosmopolitan, Brad Pitt now has a new love interest, girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Elle reported that the pair have been dating since November 2022 and welcomed the new year together in Cabo.

