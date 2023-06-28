"There was a time in season two when he was very upset": Taylor Sheridan opens up on Kevin Costner's exit from Yellowstone

The mesmerizing journey of Yellowstone over its illustrious five-season run has been a triumph for Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the series. However, in a recent candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan shed light on the unexpected departure of the legendary Kevin Costner, who portrayed the esteemed family patriarch, John Dutton.

“I never had that conversation with Kevin, there was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn’t going in the direction he wanted," said Sheridan.

This revelation sent shockwaves through the dedicated fan base, only to be followed by the disheartening announcement that Yellowstone would not be returning for a sixth season.

Taylor Sheridan shares more details on Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone

The reasons for Costner's departure are not entirely clear, but there have been reports of behind-the-scenes disagreements. However, creator Taylor Sheridan emphasized that he has always had a positive relationship with Costner and hopes for the actor's success in his upcoming film, Horizon.

Amidst rumors swirling about a rift between Sheridan and Costner, the acclaimed co-creator of the series expressed his disappointment with the departure, saying:

"It undoubtedly truncates the resolution of his character's arc. It doesn't alter the essence, but it certainly curtails it."

According to Taylor Sheridan, there have been ongoing discussions regarding the possibility of Costner returning to film additional scenes that would bring closure to John Dutton's narrative in the remaining episodes of the series.

It is important to note that this prospect of Costner's return is independent of the character's ultimate fate, as Sheridan firmly asserted;

"I have no intention of resorting to dramatic car crashes aimed at spitefulness. Whether the outcome of Dutton's journey inflates or offends Kevin's ego is collateral damage that does not factor into my storytelling."

Sheridan assured the viewers that the conclusion of Yellowstone will be given ample time to unfold organically, ensuring that the story is told in its entirety and with meticulous attention to detail. He affirmed:

"If I determine that it will take ten episodes to bring the narrative to a close, Paramount will wholeheartedly support that decision. The duration will be dictated solely by the demands of the story."

Yellowstone has expanded into several prequel spin-offs

The remarkable success of Yellowstone has spawned prequel spin-offs such as 1883 and 1923, featuring an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars, including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Sam Elliot.

Although the show itself may be drawing to a close, and its Mirren and Ford-led prequel, 1923, is slated to span only two seasons, Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is poised to expand further.

Negotiations are currently underway for a potential sequel, headlined by the esteemed Oscar winner, Matthew McConaughey. In the latest interview, Sheridan reflected on the forthcoming collaboration, stating:

"Matthew naturally embodies the essence of the Yellowstone universe. We have engaged in numerous conversations over the years, exchanging creative ideas. As fate would have it, he began watching Yellowstone and became captivated by it."

The news of Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone, coupled with the behind-the-scenes turmoil that had been circulating since February, left fans disheartened and longing for answers.

The departure of Costner from Yellowstone is undoubtedly a significant development, but it does not diminish the impact and legacy of the series. With its strong storytelling, memorable characters, and stunning cinematography, Yellowstone has left an indelible mark on television and garnered a dedicated fan base.

As the final season approaches, viewers can expect a riveting and emotional conclusion to the Dutton family saga, while Taylor Sheridan continues to expand on the universe via prequels.

