"These or the Obsidians?" Sneakerheads debate as Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC Toe" surfaces

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label, Jordan is focusing upon retro colorways in 2023. The duo has constantly tried to bring the best technologies and color schemes and the latest Air Jordan 1 "UNC Toe" is an anticipated and celebrated color schemes for the sneakerheads.

The Jordan label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in homage to MJ's iconic "23" jersey number. Hence, this year, the label seems to focus on retro colorways and the latest "UNC Toe" is a somewhat similar to the previous 2019-released Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian."

Their similarities and distinct small details have led the sneakerheads to debate over which one is better. They are actively discussing and comparing the upcoming 2023 Nike Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" to the Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" from 2019. Auser commented on Zsneakerheads Instagram post under the Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" sneakers' picture:

Not only @q50_mir , but many other fans actively commented and compared the two sneakers.

Fans compare the upcoming 2023 Nike Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" to the 2019 Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC" colorway is one of the most hyped and iconic colorways of all time and has been in constant repition. Most recently, it has been released in 2021 Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" in Grade-school sizing and in 2019 Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers.

Fans compared Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" with Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers. A few fans preferred the 2019 release of Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers over the upcoming, while other thinks they are the same. For a few fans, the upcoming sneakers are just as good as the Obsidians.

Both the sneakers are equally amazing when it comes to design, however, since the Obsidians were released earlier, they have managed to win the hearts of sneakerheads, while the upcoming UNC Toe is yet to do so.

Differences between the Nike Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" and Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High comes clad in a 'University Blue / Black / White' color scheme, however, the 2019-released Air Jordan 1 High comes clad in 'University Blue / Obsidian / White' color scheme.

The upcoming pair features the University Blue underlays, which are affixed upon the perforated vamp. The UNC Blue underlays contrast with the black overlays placed upon the mudguards. The UNC Blue hue is further added upon the ankle collar heel overlays and branding details.

The 2019-released sneaker features a white hue as a base color, which decorates the perforated vamp. The white base contrasts with Obsidian blue overlays placed upon the toe boxes and the lacing system. The UNC blue color is accentuated upon the heel and ankle collar overlays.

The Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" sneakers were released on August 31, 2019, for $160 and are currently reselling at $537 via StockX. The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Toe" sneakers are slated to be released on July 8, 2023, for $180 via Nike website.

