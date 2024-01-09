Deobra Redden, the man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Las Vegas judge on video last week, appeared in court on January 8, 2024. He was sentenced to up to four years in state prison.

The defendant was between two jail security guards, with a mask covering part of his face and orange mitts on his hands, as per The Guardian. Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus said in a statement during the proceedings:

"I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions."

Deobra Redden's initial appearance was for sentencing on an attempted battery charge.

Netizens have reacted to the man's second appearance after he went viral with the sudden leap. They were confused as to why the defendant was restrained with mitts and had his face covered.

Nevada judge attacked by Deobra Redden in viral court video finishes sentencing him

Deobra Delone Redden appeared in Clark County District Court on January 3, 2024, to an attempted battery charge dating to last year. Court footage went viral that showed the defendant running towards Judge Mary Kay Holthus, flinging himself over the bench, and attacking her.

During the court proceedings, Deobra Redden had asked for leniency for his sentencing by saying, he was "a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is." He added:

"I’m not a rebellious person. But if it’s appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do."

The 30-year-old was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a baseball bat attack, as per USA Today.

In November 2023, Deobra pleaded guilty to a reduced battery charge and was released from custody. He had a deal between prosecutors and his defense attorney.

The Nevada Department of Corrections records show that in 2021, the defendant also served prison time following a third offense domestic battery conviction, as per NBC News. The judge replied to Deobra Redden's leniency request, saying:

"I appreciate that, but I think it's time that you get a taste of something else because I just can't with (your) history."

This led to the defendant leaping over the bench and attacking her. Three other people in the courtroom decided to intervene, pulling Redden off the stunned judge. One or two clerks were seen punching the defendant.

The judge suffered minor injuries, a clerk got cuts to his hand. A courtroom deputy had to be hospitalized as he suffered a gash to his head.

On January 8, Deobra Redden was sentenced to up to four years for the initial charges. He is eligible for parole in 19 months, depending on his behavior in prison and decisions made by a parole board, as per AP News.

The defendant was standing between two court security guards while wearing orange mitts and a "spit mask" covering half of his face.

Netizens quickly picked up on the odd attire. Despite his violent outburst, some believed the restraints were too over the top, while some stated that it was necessary for security:

Redden’s foster mother, Karen Springer; and older sister, LaDonna Daniels, have revealed that the defendant has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as per NBC News.

Deobra Redden is also set to appear on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, for the additional charges after the attack on the Las Vegas judge. There are 15 new felony and misdemeanor charges against the 30-year-old. He could face decades in prison if he’s convicted, as per The Guardian.