"They kept the drama going for the entire week": Mass outrage as reports claim US Navy heard implosion of Titan submarine days ago

Reports that the US Navy already heard the implosion of the Titan submarine, that went missing on June 18, hours after it began its dive have sparked furious reactions from the netizens. On June 22, media outlet The Wall Street Journal published a report where a US Defense official claimed that the US Navy used a highly secretive acoustic detection system to hunt for the missing submersible.

According to the report, an explosion was reported near the location where debris was discovered on June 22, approximately 500 meters from the RMS Titanic shipwreck, shortly after the submarine had vanished.

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG The titanic submarine apparently imploded on Sunday.....anyways these few days of countdown reminded us to value every breath of Oxygen so y'all be safe 🙂 The titanic submarine apparently imploded on Sunday.....anyways these few days of countdown reminded us to value every breath of Oxygen so y'all be safe 🙂 https://t.co/UKPF6p9lvU

The device is used to look out for enemy submarines, and the authorities said it was not reported and identified it because of security reasons. Moreover, the US Navy reported the sound to the Coast Guard command.

A senior official said in a statement:

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost. While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

However, the fact that the US Navy was already aware about the implosion did not sit right with several netizens, and one of them commented:

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Sunday: US Navy detects implosion of the Titan, doesn’t inform public



Monday: “TITAN IS MISSING!!”

Tuesday: “BANGING IS HEARD!!”

Wednesday: “RUNNING OUT OF AIR!!”

Thursday: “WRECKAGE FOUND!!”



They knew the outcome 4 days ago, yet they kept the drama going for the entire week Sunday: US Navy detects implosion of the Titan, doesn’t inform public Monday: “TITAN IS MISSING!!”Tuesday: “BANGING IS HEARD!!”Wednesday: “RUNNING OUT OF AIR!!” Thursday: “WRECKAGE FOUND!!” They knew the outcome 4 days ago, yet they kept the drama going for the entire week

Twitter reactions on the claims of the US Navy already knowing about the implosion

🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 @LairdOfTheManor

To those who have made jokes or made light of the situation, I… In the wake of the tragic submarine disaster at the Titanic site, it is clear that there are some people who delight in the misfortune of others. These individuals are despicable & their behavior is beneath contempt.To those who have made jokes or made light of the situation, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In the wake of the tragic submarine disaster at the Titanic site, it is clear that there are some people who delight in the misfortune of others. These individuals are despicable & their behavior is beneath contempt.To those who have made jokes or made light of the situation, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kEnbR0kMA5

After the news of the claims that the US Navy already knowing about the implosion of the submarine went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the federal agency for "torturing" the suffering families by hiding the information. One of the users also pointed out a news report that said Joe Biden's administration purposely withheld the information so that they could distract people from Hunter Biden's ongoing tax fraud controversy.

Some users also slammed the current President for being cruel and withholding the information from the public for political reasons.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the authorities being already aware of the submarine's implode. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Jack Poso 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec HOLY SHLIT



The WSJ is reporting the US Navy detected the Titan implosion on Sunday but Biden held the news until today's whistleblower testimony on Hunter



The entire thing was a distraction op HOLY SHLITThe WSJ is reporting the US Navy detected the Titan implosion on Sunday but Biden held the news until today's whistleblower testimony on HunterThe entire thing was a distraction op

On Thursday, June 22, the US Coast Guard said that the five crew members of the Titan died in a "catastrophic implosion" that happened soon after the Titan lost touch with its support ship on Sunday morning during a 4,000-meter dive to the Titanic shipwreck.

The submarine held five people, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, French adventurer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British billionaire Hamish Harding.

