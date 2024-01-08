“They know something we don’t”: Fans react to the viral gossip session between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, & Keleigh Teller at 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has had fans buzzing about more than just the winners at this year's Golden Globes. A particular interaction between attendees Gomez and her friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller has gone viral, leading to the internet speculating about the conversation topic.

Snippets from the event, which took place on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Los Angeles, show Swift and Teller with shocked expressions as Selena Gomez reveals something to them. Since their conversation was not audible, fans have come up with theories about the gossip session. Some were even envious of the trio for knowing something they did not.

A netizen's reaction to the clipping shared by @popbase (Image via X)

The general speculation is that the conversation was about Selena's interaction with her long-time friend, actor Timothee Chalamet, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the event. Fans allege that Jenner had turned down a request by Gomez to get a picture with Chalamet due to jealousy.

Selena and Timothee previously starred as love interests in the Woody Allen film A Rainy Day In New York in 2018. Timothee was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the film Wonka.

Fans react to Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller's viral conversation at the Golden Globes 2024

Netizens were curious about what Selena Gomez could have said that caused Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller to react in such an animated way. Some were even trying to lip-read the conversation between the trio to figure it out.

Meanwhile, other fans jokingly compared the trio to the gossip girls from high school and other secretive conversations between celebrities in the past due to their tight-knit bond.

Some netizens who were Selena Gomez fans even began picking on Kylie Jenner and labeling her as mean, assuming that the reports about her turning down Selena were true.

Others were quick to point out that there was very little in these snippets to suggest that they were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

This isn't the first time an animated conversation between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift has gone viral. During the 2013 Video Music Awards, Swift was seen uttering what seemed to be an expletive to Gomez while the boy band One Direction was on stage. The snippet went on to become a meme, often being used as a GIF in online interactions.

More about the rocky relationship between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner

The reason why netizens speculated that Selena's conversation at the Golden Globes 2024 was about Kylie is because of a past feud between the two.

In 2023, Gomez posted a TikTok video in which she was seen showing her eyebrows and saying, "I accidentally laminated my brows too much." A few hours later, Kylie Jenner uploaded a TikTok selfie that focused on her eyebrows, and the text read, "This was an accident?????."

These TikToks caught the attention of netizens, some accusing Jenner of having a problem with the singer and trolling her just because Selena Gomez surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on the social media platform.