What did Keleigh Teller say about Taylor Swift? Debunking claims about Travis Kelce buying her the birthday ring

Taylor Swift's friend Keleigh Teller has recently debunked rumors about Travis Kelce buying his partner a ring for her birthday. Keleigh recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the ring, calling out gossip outlets for spreading the unfounded claim that the NFL star had nothing to do with it and that she had the jewel made for her friend.

Teller's Instagram story is going viral among fans as it puts to bed a lot of speculation about the ring's origin. Many had seen it as a sign of Taylor and Travis's relationship being taken to the next level, but it appears that it was just a birthday present from Taylor Swift's actor-friend Keleigh Teller.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend": Keleigh Teller shuts down rumors about Travis Kelce buying Taylor Swift's opal ring

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday last week, posting pictures from her NYC birthday bash on Instagram. Naturally, her fans have been fawning over the numerous images she shared, with a particular one featuring a massive ring on one of her fingers.

Rumors had started to fly about who could have given her the birthday gift, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's name at the top of the list. One particular viral TikTok claimed that the stone in the middle of the ring was opal, which is Kelce's birthstone (birthday in October). While some Swifties started speculating about what it could mean for their relationship, her friend Keleigh Teller, wife of Miles Teller, came out claiming that the ring was a birthday gift from her, not Travis.

In an Instagram Story directed towards media outlets and a particular person at DeuxMoi, Keleigh wrote,

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled. So to all media outlets and Melissa at deux moi here ya go!"

Expand Tweet

She also shared a short clip of Taylor sporting the ring on her Instagram, where the singer can be heard praising Teller for the gift,

"This is unreal Keleigh! Opal and blue topaz. I mean really, this is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."

The news has gone viral among Taylor Swift fans, with memes and snarky comments about those who started the rumor going viral on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Here are some of the general reactions curated from social media.

Comment byu/rainandmydog from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/rainandmydog from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/rainandmydog from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Some fans have also noted that Keleigh Teller may have fueled the rumor about Travis Kelce buying the ring, claiming it was "funny" that she was blaming others for running with the story.