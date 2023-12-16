Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engaged? Fans connect the dots in wild theory

Talk of an engagement ring appears to have taken over after Taylor Swift's 34th birthday. While Travis Kelce was missing from the party owing to his day job, rumors of an engagement appear to have sprung after some fans connected the dots.

Swift was spotted with a somewhat unique ring and was pictured showing the piece of jewelry to her friends Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

After the sighting, some fans noticed that Kelce follows a jewelry account on Instagram that made a similar ring in the past.

Naturally, fans ran amok with the theory, debating whether Kelce is engaged to Swift.

One Reddit user's comment on the thread read:

"The way she was flaunting it in pics and to her friends… and travis follows, possibly the maker of it, on insta … very strong possibility."

While neither Kelce nor Swift has commented on the same, one of Kelce's friends sees the pair getting married.

Cheterah Jackson, Kelce's longtime friend from Ohio, told Entertainment Tonight:

"Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind. We had an amazing time. Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew. Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married."

Taylor Swift's Chiefs link gets stronger after birthday gift from franchise heiress

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt was certainly aware Swift's birthday was creeping up this week.

After the Bills-Chiefs game in Week 14, Hunt posted a picture with Swift after gifting the 12-time Grammy winner something from the whole Hunt family.

Unfortunately, there was little else for Swift to celebrate on the day.

While Travis Kelce did his best to pull the Chiefs to victory, Kansas City's chalked-out touchdown meant it eventually fell to a slender 20-17 defeat to Josh Allen's Bills.

Had the play not been ruled out, Kelce would've ended up with a certified highlight reel to boast.

Brittany Mahomes also had a thing or two to say after the game, taking a shot at NFL referees as controversy engulfed the Week 14 showdown.