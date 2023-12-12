Travis Kelce’s friend hearing wedding bells for Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift: ET Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to make headlines with the singer being a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. On Sunday, Kelce and the Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills. The ending of the game caused controversy and an ongoing debate about an offensive offside call.

Despite the disappointment, Kelce still got into the holiday spirit as he and Swift rented out a pop-up holiday bar in Kansas City for friends and family.

A longtime friend of Kelce's from Ohio was in attendance along with his partner, Cheterah Jackson. The latter spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the postgame gathering.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind. We had an amazing time. Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew. Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married."-Cheterah Jackson

Expand Tweet

Jackson raved about her encounter with Taylor Swift and went on to say how great of a time she had at the game and the after party. She also noted that the couple seems to be getting serious and that she can see them getting married down the road.

Taylor Swift invited cousins to watch Travis Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were spotted once again, sitting in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. However, this time around there were even more guests in the suite as the singer was seen cheering for the Chiefs with two of her cousins.

Throughout the broadcast, fans were perplexed as to who was sitting with Swift in the suite. According to those in the suite, the popstar introduced them to one of Travis Kelce's friends as her cousins.

Expand Tweet

Fans will remember that Travis Kelce said that Swift's cousins were in attendance at her "The Eras Tour" spot in Kansas City last summer. He also stated that her cousins took photos of his locker before the show.

Expand Tweet

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn't win Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the couple still got plenty of quality time with their loved ones.