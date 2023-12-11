Were Taylor Swift's family members at Chiefs vs Bills game? Viral guest appearance at Arrowhead leaves fans speculating

Pop icon Taylor Swift was in attendance to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs when they took on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter was spotted in the players' box alongside her mother and other family members. Swift was seen celebrating a Chiefs touchdown with a man, allegedly her cousin.

Swift introduced them as her cousin to one of Kelce's friends:

Fans on social media had a tough time digesting that Swift was at the game with her cousins. Here are some of their comments:

How many cousins does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift during the Bills vs Chiefs game

Not much is known about Taylor Swift's cousins. The pop icon has only one known cousin, Taylor Rae Swift. She's the second cousin of the singer-songwriter.

In an interview with seventeen.com in 2015, she revealed that she learned that the pop star is her second cousin by happenstance:

"In third grade, my friends asked me if I'd ever Googled taylorswift.com. I just did it for fun and I found out that there was a singer — this was before she was famous.

"Two years later, my dad said, 'Did you know that you actually have a cousin with the same name as you?' Her dad is my dad's first cousin, so we're second cousins."

Swift's younger cousins played a massive role in helping Travis Kelce connect with the singer-songwriter. Kelce explained in an interview:

"When she came to Arrowhead (for her Eras Tour), they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker."

Swift's only well-known sibling is her brother, Austin, an actor. He has worked in five movies and two TV shows and has appeared in multiple music videos.

He accompanied his sister, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively when the Chiefs took on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium.

In 2020, Swift described Austin as one of her best pals, in an Instagram post:

"It’s National Siblings Day! My brother Austin is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him."

Swift and her cousins likely did not enjoy their outing at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs succumbed to a 20-17 loss to the Bills. They dropped to 8-5 and trail the AFC leaders Baltimore Ravens by two games.