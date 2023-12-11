IN PHOTOS: $1,100,000,000 Taylor Swift rocks $1398 outfit for Travis Kelce's Chiefs game at Arrowhead

Everything Taylor Swift says or does gains massive attention. That's what you expect from a celebrity with a $1.1 billion net worth and over 530 million social media followers. Likewise, her songs have been the life soundtrack of her countless supporters.

One of her fans apparently focuses on estimating the costs of her outfits during public appearances. Swift's wardrobe during the Week 14 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills had a hefty price tag, according to her followers' calculations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Swift wore a $1398 outfit during Travis Kelce's game

Sarah Kucharski runs the website Taylor Swift Style, wherein she posts how much the musician's wardrobe and accessories are worth. She also publishes her findings on the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled.

She was in business because Swift was in attendance during the 2023 Week 14 game between the Chiefs and the Bills. Kucharski calculated her idol's total get-up at $1,398 based on available images of her while showing support to Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's outfit during the Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs game (Image credit: @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram)

Kucharski broke down the total cost through three Instagram posts. Kucharski revealed that the Vintage 90s Chiefs Legends Stitched Spellout Sweatshirt Swift wore is worth $250.

Kansas City-based clothing store West Side Storey made the sweatshirt, and Kucharski revealed that the 12-time Grammy Award winner purchased thousands of dollars worth of clothes from them.

Meanwhile, Swift's Kate Hi Boot in Black Leather courtesy of Larroude is worth $500. Finally, Kucharski also pointed out the musician's $598 Heirloom Ring from Mejuri and $64 open rivet ring from Mazin Jewels. However, she did not give an estimated cost of the skirt Swift wore.

Chiefs drop another game with Taylor Swift in attendance

While Taylor Swift showed out in style at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs dropped another game with her in attendance. The Chiefs are now on a two-game losing streak after their Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs scored what could have been the go-ahead touchdown when Kelce threw a lateral to Kadarius Toney. However, an offensive offsides penalty against Toney nullified the score. Patrick Mahomes then tried to complete a pass to Kelce on third and fourth down, but to no avail.

Kelce led the Chiefs with six catches for 83 yards. However, they put up only 17 points on the board. For the second straight week, they went below the 20-point mark.

This defeat decreases Kansas City's lead in the AFC West, especially with the Denver Broncos just one game behind after their win over the Los Angeles Chargers.