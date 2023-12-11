Brittany Mahomes fires shots at NFL referees as controversial call delivers 20-17 to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes came to Patrick Mahomes' defense and blasted the referees after the 20-17 loss for the Chiefs against the Bills on Sunday. The Kansas City quarterback was seen yelling at the officials towards the end of the game. He was upset with an offensive offside call that erased a go-ahead touchdown with the Chiefs just trailing by three at that point and within the final two-minute warning.

Patrick Mahomes was not done with just that, though, and he was seething even in his postgame press conference. He said,

"To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

Brittany Mahomes came to her husband's defense by calling the referees the MVP of the game. She posted an Instagram story labelling the offical as such.

Brittany Mahomes calls out NFL referees (via BrittanyLynne/IG)

Brittany Mahomes backs Patrick Mahomes against the referees but he gets no help from his wide receivers

Brittany Mahomes might have come to Patrick Mahomes' aid but the same cannot be said for the Chiefs wide receivers. It was a great play where Travis Kelce improvised to throw a lateral to Kadarius Toney to take to the endzone.

But it was called back for an offensive offside on the wide receiver. The Chiefs quarterback was clearly not happy but redirected his ire towards the referees instead of his teammate. He said,

"It’s tough to swallow. Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something... It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself."

Chiefs in a dogfight after 20-17 loss to the Bills

Perhaps why Patrick Mahomes is so frustrated is that a season that looked to be a cakewalk is suddenly not so. The Chiefs are now 8-5 and still lead the AFC West but the Denver Broncos are just one game behind at 7-6 after their 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Russell Wilson and company had begun the season 1-5, one could have hardly imagined this scenario. But here we are and nothing Brittany Mahomes says can change that.