Is Travis Kelce celebrating Christmas with Taylor Swift? Chiefs TE reveals holiday plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift weren't able to celebrate Thanksgiving together as the singer was on tour in South America while Kelce was in Kansas City. So will Christmas be different for the new couple? The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked by PEOPLE magazine in a recent interview about his plans for the upcoming holiday.

Kelce said that Christmas would be 'fun' but didn't disclose whether Taylor Swift would be flying into Kansas City. He also said that his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays on Monday, would also be celebrating the following day.

This could mean that he and Swift will celebrate Christmas on Tuesday or at a later date. The Chiefs are scheduled to play on Christmas Day in an AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which complicates matters.

Kelce said:

"It will be a fun one. My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards."

"It’s always a luxury playing for Kansas City — home and away.”

Travis Kelce doesn't seem to mind having to play on Christmas since he gets to play in front of the loyal Chiefs Kingdom. Even if that means he and his family have to push their holiday plans due to their schedule.

Did Travis Kelce gift Taylor Swift a $175,000 ring for birthday?

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday last week with a party in New York City with some of her closest friends. While Travis Kelce was unable to attend due to his schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs, there is speculation that he may have given the Grammy Award winner a spectacular gift.

Swift was seen during her birthday celebrations wearing an opal ring that is surrounded by blue topaz stones, which are both of their birthstones. In one clip, she was seen showing actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Many believe that the ring, which is reportedly valued at $175,000 was a gift from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and she was showing it off to her friends.

Another instance that led fans to this assumption was that Sperry liked a social media post insinuating that Kelce bought the ring for Swift. This was a confirmation for many Swifties that it was indeed her birthday present.