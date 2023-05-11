The NFL's Christmas Day schedule is just about out, with the Giants vs Eagles game being the first confirmed fixture for the holidays.

As it turns out, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have also been handed a Christmas Day game. As the carolers step out in earnest, Patrick Mahomes and co. will take on the new-look Raiders in a Nickelodeon game on Monday Night Football.

2023 NFL Christmas schedule: Chiefs set to take on revamped Raiders on MNF

The Raiders will embark on a new season without Derek Carr, who moved to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. Instead, Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center against the Chiefs, provided the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is hale and hearty.

Over on the Chiefs' side, Andy Reid's Super Bowl champions have lost a couple of receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Kadarius Toney, however, is expected to take over as WR1, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Rashee Rice also expected to be at the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes' greatness.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The NFL will once again have a triple-header for Christmas Day (Monday this year) in their regular season schedule.



Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The NFL will once again have a triple-header for Christmas Day (Monday this year) in their regular season schedule.



Giants/Eagles at 4:30 ET on FOX has already been announced. There will also be an early game on CBS and a night game on ESPN.

The NFL has one additional game scheduled for Christmas, which makes the holiday a triple-header.

The final fixture for Christmas will be released at 8 PM ET on May 11.

