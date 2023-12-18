Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry reacts to viral theory promoting Travis Kelce's opal ring purchase for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift recently celebrated her 34th birthday with some of her famous friends in New York City. One noticeably absent person was her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. She donned a beautiful opal ring at the party, fueling speculation that Kelce bought it as a gift for his girlfriend.

One of Swift's friends, actress Keleigh Sperry (also the wife of actor Miles Teller), started the theory via a TikTok video. Sperry liked the video posted by @swifiteinkc where she asked her almost 30K followers for assistance with the opal ring the pop superstar wore on the middle finger of her right hand.

She noted that opal is the birthstone for October, the month Travis Kelce was born. Blue Topaz is one for December, Swift's birthday month. Both Sperry and Teller were reportedly in attendance at the party.

A clear view of the opal ring on Taylor Swift's finger. (Taylor Swift/IG)

The theory gave users on the social media platform the chance to connect the dots about the ring. Some felt the sapphire and moonstone were linked to her 2022 song, “Bejeweled.” It has not been confirmed whether the Kansas City Chiefs star bought the opal ring.

Taylor Swift makes an appearance at the Chiefs game versus the Patriots

The "Back to December" singer made another appearance at a Chiefs game this season, this time at Gillette Stadium. Kansas City faced the New England Patriots and Swift's dad, Scott, was there. She even wore a knit beanie with Kelce's No. 87 stitched in.

Before the game, the two-time Super Bowl winner admired a photo of her in the tunnel as he made his way to the field. She performed at the stadium as part of her Fearless Tour in June 2010. It was her first-ever performance at an NFL stadium.

The 12-time Grammy winner returned for her Eras Tour back in May. Swift proved to be good luck for the Chiefs (9-5) as they defeated the Patriots by a 27-17 score. Kelce had five receptions for 28 yards in the win.