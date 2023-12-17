Spotted: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes turn heads with stylish gameday fits for Chiefs-Patriots showdown

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon to support the Kansas City Chiefs. After two back-to-back losses, the Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column against the three-win New England Patriots.

Brittany was seen on the sidelines during pre-game warm-ups as she typically does.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Taylor Swift, she was first seen getting out of a vehicle outside of Gillette Stadium alongside her usual security detail.

Expand Tweet

Swift was then spotted by passersby, walking to the suite with friends while wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hat and a black jacket.

Expand Tweet

Fans in the stands also got a glimpse of Taylor Swift from their seats. The gracious singer of course waved to fans who spotted her in the suite.

Expand Tweet

While the singer appeared to bring Travis Kelce and the Chiefs good luck earlier in the season, that doesn't appear to be the case as of late. Kansas City has struggled to find success on offense which has led to their latest losing streak.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift gameday moments

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were first spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs in October. After Swift's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, she then was seen sitting with Brittany and the quarterback's family.

The two were then spotted sitting together at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets. Swift also brought some of her friends, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner.

Swift then was unable to attend any games in November as she was on tour in South America. However, the two friends did watch the Chiefs' international game in Germany together as the singer hosted a watch party at her home in New York City. Brittany Mahomes even shared photos on her Instagram account of them together.

Swift then returned from the latest leg of 'The Eras' tour and joined Brittany at Lambeau Field to watch the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers. She was then back in Kansas City last week as the Chiefs suffered their second consecutive loss.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs' fans are hoping that her latest appearance at Gillette Stadium will bring the team luck once again.