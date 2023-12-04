WATCH: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes arrive in style at Lambeau Field for Travis Kelce's SNF showdown vs. Packers

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrived at Lambeau Field to support Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The singer has been away in South America on tour but with that leg currently completed, she is back in the USA and resuming her presence in her partner's games.

Travis Kelce, of course, had taken his bye week to fly to Argentina during her tour and she is now back as Kansas City look to get a win against Green Bay and keep working towards the top of the AFC. It is not only a new experience for Taylor Swift, but also for Brittany Mahomes as this will be the first regular season game for her husband in Lambeau Field.

Both of them looked stylish, with the singer sporting a red coat to match the colors of the Chiefs. Her presence has not only lifted the crowd at every stadium she has been present but Travis Kelce has played better when she has been present. The Chiefs will hope that the Taylor Swift magic keeps working. Have a look at her and Brittany Mahomes arriving for the game.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes will look to give a boost to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs against the Packers

This is a big game for both the Packers and the Chiefs. Kansas City are 8-3 and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay are 5-6 and one game behind the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks, who currently occupy the last NFC playoff spot.

In the past few weeks, when Taylor Swift has been away for her tour in South America, the Chiefs have suffered two reverses. They have lost once to the Denver Broncos and once to the Philadelphia Eagles. That has put them back into the pack instead of being atop the AFC standing as they have become accustomed to in recent years.

With her and Brittany Mahomes now being present at the Lambeau Field, they will hope that they can get the result they want. However, the Packers have been expecting her presence. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed as much in his last press conference before the game and Jordan Love had a memorable response on not listening much to the singer earlier in the week, getting the mind games started early.

But now it is time to leave all the off-field shenanigans behind and actually win the game. There is much at stake for both franchises.