IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes spends girls weekend in NYC ahead of Patrick Mahomes' game in Germany

Patrick Mahomes is ready to soak in his first game outside the American continent, traveling to Frankfurt, Germany, to play former pass-catcher Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. He told the media on Friday (via Fox Sports):

“It’s really cool just to be on this stage, the world stage, in Germany. I’m excited to be able to play out here.”

Meanwhile, his wife Brittany decided to tour New York City with Lyndsay Bell, wife of backup tight end Blake Bell; and Paige Buechele, wife of former backup quarterback Shane Buechele (who now plays for the Buffalo Bills):

Elsewhere, pop star Taylor Swift, purported girlfriend of Mahomes' main aerial target Travis Kelce, was also spotted in New York City yesterday. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end has refused to comment on her presence in the stands, but it is understood that she is currently busy preparing for her Eras Tour's South American leg, which commences later this month.

How important to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs is matchup against Tyreek Hil, Dolphins?

When the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game was revealed to be occurring in Frankfurt, several fans were dismayed, as they had expected a massive Arrowhead homecoming for Tyreek Hill, given the trash talk he had been delivering during the offseason.

But even with the surprising choice of venue, the game will be no less significant. The Dolphins are looking for their first win against playoff-caliber opposition since the opening week, while the Chiefs are looking to rebound after a shocking 9-24 loss against the Denver Broncos that saw Patrick Mahomes fail to find the end zone, instead getting picked off twice.

During Friday's presser, the quarterback promised a better showing (via AP News):

“You find that stuff, you correct it, you talk about it with your coaches and your teammates and then you move on. The NFL is a long season. That stuff happens.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, who was held to just 58 yards and no scores in six catches, is not bothered by the jet lag. He said (via USA Today):

“We’re ready to roll anytime, anywhere, whether it’s in the parking lot, whether it’s on some nice grass or a mud field, we don’t care.”

At least one player will not suit up: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is ill.