"They need to cut every other rap song out there": Removal of Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls from Yoto sparks backlash online

Queen's popular song, Fat Bottomed Girls, has been a new focus for the cancel culture. The 1978 classic was removed from the Greatest Hits collection and made for a younger audience. The new kids-oriented platform named Yoto partnered with Universal Music to release the Greatest Hits Vol 1 on August 13, 2023.

Fans did not appreciate how the company omitted one of the best-known and beloved songs from the list. Fat Bottomed Girls made it to the top four of Queen's original 1981 Greatest Hits album along with Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now and We Will Rock You.

Fans disagree with the removal of Queen's song from the kids' play app Yoto. (Image via Twitter/@11_alv

Netizens expressed that if the hit song was pointed out as inappropriate for younger audiences, they should remove all rap songs from the mix.

Fat Bottomed Girls gets dropped from the Biggest Hits collection

Expand Tweet

One of Queen's most popular songs was not present in Yoto's Biggest Hits collection of Queen songs. Fans are speculating Fat Bottomed Girls got removed due to the "woke" culture, as per Billboard.

Yoto is a small audio player that kids can control to listen to music, audiobook stories, podcasts, etc.

According to their website, it is a "safe and sound way" to explore music online. As per Fox News, one anonymous music industry professional said,

"It is the talk of the music industry, nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can't be acceptable in today's society."

They continued,

"It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it?"

Expand Tweet

Yoto's original launch for Queen's Biggest Hits on their website included the message "parental discretion is advised." The company also clarified:

"The lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs."

Fans are unclear of what is the reason behind removing such a beloved song, as per Billboard. There are varying opinions on the situation as some say if the Fat Bottomed Girls is removed then Yoto should remove all Western rap songs as well.

Many fans also blamed the society for being "too woke."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many netizens just agreed that the song was removed as a company decision and it had nothing to do with "woke culture."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The lyrics of Fat Bottomed Girls

Expand Tweet

According to Billboard, Yoto and Universal Music Group may have found the lyrics for Fat Bottomed Girls inappropriate.

The lyrics contain sentences like,

"Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Big woman, you made a bad boy out of me."

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the backlash and the song's omission on the Yoto platform, the rock song has brought the legendary band a lot of success. It was the first album to make seven million chart sales in the United Kingdom in 2022.

The 1978-released song has also been present on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 for 1000 weeks, as per Billboard.

Yoto and Universal Music have not given a proper explanation for removing the song from the list.