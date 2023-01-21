''Keep Malek away from Keaton'': Fans divided over Rami Malek's casting as Buster Keaton in new biopic

According to Variety, American actor Rami Malek has been finalized to play the legendary silent film actor, comedian, and filmmaker, Buster Keaton in his upcoming biopic.

Rami Malek is best known for portraying Elliot Alderson, a depressed and mentally ill computer hacker in Mr. Robot, which ran from 2015 to 2019. The actor received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the show.

In 2018, he played Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. He was awarded the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury and was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

Upon the announcement of the Buster Keaton biopic, some fans were not pleased. They took to social media to express their thoughts and one netizen wrote:

"Keep Malek away from Keaton. He can have Peter Lorre, if he wants."

Fans on Twitter polarised over Rami Malek getting cast as Buster Keaton

Fans were visibly confused as to how the same actor could portray two different legends who come from different backgrounds and belong to different eras.

Fans claimed that there were other actors who resemble Buster Keaton more than Rami Malek, like Paul Reubens and Jim Parsons, and Hollywood should have considered them over Malek. Some did not believe Malek resembles Keaton and one particular fan was curious as to why Hollywood thinks Malek looks like everyone.

A fan jokingly asked if Malek first played Mercury and now Keaton, who will play Malek in the actor's biopic if ever made.

However, Rami Malek also has a loyal fanbase owing to his spectacular performances in several shows and movies and many were thrilled by the news. They said that they would watch the biopic no matter what and called the Oscar-winning actor the definition of perfection.

Who was Buster Keaton?

Born on October 4, 1895, Joseph Frank "Buster" Keaton was an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for his physical comedy. He was famous for expressions that earned him the nickname "The Great Stone Face".

Buster Keaton was a legend in the silent film era and rose to fame during the 1920s. Entertainment Weekly recognized Keaton as the seventh-greatest film director in 1996, and the American Film Institute ranked him as the 21st-greatest male star of classic Hollywood cinema in 1999.

In the 1920s he made two-reel comedies like One Week, The Playhouse, Cops, and The Electric House. He then made several feature films including Sherlock Jr., The General, Steamboat Bill, Jr., and The Cameraman. The General is considered his greatest movie ever.

Buster Keaton's popularity saw a decline when he partnered with MGM and got divorced, but he soon revived his career in the 1940s. He earned an Academy Honorary Award in 1959 and was often described as an artist ahead of his time.

He passed away on February 1, 1966, at the age of 70 following his battle with lung cancer.

