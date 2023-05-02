Basketball Wives season 10 recently aired its season finale which saw the cast in Mexico as Duffey got ready to surprise Imam with a surprise re-engagement party. However, things went south rather quickly as the celebration turned into another confrontation between Jackie and Jennifer.

Jennifer decided to serve her fellow co-star with a Cease and Desist order during the trip, which led to the ultimate showdown between the two. Insults were hurled once again, and Jackie Christie eventually walked away.

Jasmine Black @jbdd1293

#BasketballWives They really ruined this whole event for Duffey They really ruined this whole event for Duffey#BasketballWives

Fans took to Twitter to slam the two wives for ruining the event for Duffey and making it about themselves. They added why Jennifer would serve Jackie during the event but were also glad that Jackie chose to walk away before things escalated too much.

Basketball Wives season 10 will return next Monday with the reunion special for season 10.

Fans react to Jennifer and Jackie’s feud during Duffey’s engagement party in Basketball Wives season 10 finale

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives 🏾‍⚖️ #BasketballWives Jackie just got SERVED... a cease and desist by Jennifer.🏾‍⚖️ Jackie just got SERVED... a cease and desist by Jennifer. 👩🏾‍⚖️ 😳 #BasketballWives https://t.co/0lYb0WzzqT

Before being handed the order, Jackie told the group to change the subject so that she and Jennifer don’t start feuding again. However, Jennifer didn’t listen and decided that the engagement party was the appropriate time to pick up a fight regarding Jackie's earlier comments about her stolen car. Jennifer said that she didn’t want her case being discussed and people saying that her car wasn’t stolen.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the situation and said that Jennifer should have picked a better time to serve Jackie with the order. They added that the cast members were disrespectful towards Duffey as it was her big moment and further wondered how Jennifer can serve the court order herself.

They stated that Jennifer is a fraud since people can’t give that letter themselves. They added that “it’s null and void because it was not properly served.”

Kimberly Robinson @krobx3 🏿 @BasketballWives So, Jen used Duffy's moment to bring drama, with the MARRY ME sign as the backdrop, ok, SMH... Shame on Brooke for including herself in the foolishness. Jackie can be extra, no denying that. However, she did the right thing and walked away. BRAVO Ma'am. @BasketballWives So, Jen used Duffy's moment to bring drama, with the MARRY ME sign as the backdrop, ok, SMH... Shame on Brooke for including herself in the foolishness. Jackie can be extra, no denying that. However, she did the right thing and walked away. BRAVO Ma'am. 👏🏿

Shonda Christine @ShondaChristine @BasketballWives It’s null and void because it was not properly served @BasketballWives It’s null and void because it was not properly served

Coco @_BlackGlama Jennifer was classless for doing this at an event. Wow- and why is Brooke handing it to her? #basketballwives Jennifer was classless for doing this at an event. Wow- and why is Brooke handing it to her? #basketballwives

Black Kat 🐆 @EarthaKitty_ Why no one didn’t tell Jen she did too much with serving Jackie #basketballwives Why no one didn’t tell Jen she did too much with serving Jackie #basketballwives

Talia @taliacadet Y’all think this documentary is going to be so good it’s worth bringing legal into it?! Is it going to be worth all the hassle. #basketballwives Y’all think this documentary is going to be so good it’s worth bringing legal into it?! Is it going to be worth all the hassle. #basketballwives

🔥Mister Tabasco #Renaissance @virgointellect4 @Murielc08342691 @BasketballWives Their on a reality show, the only difference is it’s not a legal matter. Jen was well in her rights. They have always put Jennifer business on front street . So what now??? @Murielc08342691 @BasketballWives Their on a reality show, the only difference is it’s not a legal matter. Jen was well in her rights. They have always put Jennifer business on front street . So what now???

Victoria Ashe Freeman @VICKYROZAY #BasketballWives If Jackie is gonna potentially mess up a LEGAL CASE then maybe she should get a cease and desist. #bbwla If Jackie is gonna potentially mess up a LEGAL CASE then maybe she should get a cease and desist. #bbwla #BasketballWives https://t.co/psXAbeiTqT

Basketball Wives fans said that Jennifer was “disgusting” and “classless” and further wondered why none of the other cast members told her that she “did too much” by serving Christie.

However, some fans claimed that although they’re on a reality show, since it’s an ongoing legal matter, Williams was in her right to serve her cast member and asked why they always have to put her “business on front street.”

They further wondered why people enable Jackie’s behavior and never hold her accountable. They added that she is “toxic and bitter.”

They said that if one doesn’t want to be given cease and desist letters, they should stop being so reckless with their mouths and be held accountable.

The show will return next week on Monday, with the reunion special for season 10 on VH1.

