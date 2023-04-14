''They said Ray gonna go jobless?'': Fans rejoice Ray Fisher's casting in The Piano Lesson

The latest announcement from Netflix confirmed that August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play The Piano Lesson is all set to get a feature-film adaptation, with some big names already thrown into the mix. This includes Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins.

Actor Ray Fisher will also be in the movie, much to the delight of his worldwide fans, following the groundbreaking controversy that significantly changed things for him.

Coming from Denzel’s son Malcolm Washington, the film will also feature a screenplay by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington. Denzel Washington will also be involved in the film as a producer. Previously, Denzel Washington and Davis both earned Tony Awards for their Broadway revival of Fences, proving their experience in reviving great plays.

With interest building around the film, it seems that fans are suddenly more concerned about Fisher's appearance than about The Piano Lesson itself. This is quite understandable, given the actor's sudden rise to stardom and eventual fall.

Twitter reacts to Ray Fisher's return in The Piano Lesson

Netflix @netflix Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins will star in The Piano Lesson, a new film based on the play by August Wilson, directed by Malcolm Washington and written by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington. Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins will star in The Piano Lesson, a new film based on the play by August Wilson, directed by Malcolm Washington and written by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington. https://t.co/PhkuI35Z4L

The Piano Lesson has already proved itself to be one of the most prominent works in the theater world in recent times. The film should not be far off if it is a faithful adaptation of the material. However, casting news has created ripples across social media platforms, especially Twitter.

Apart from other discussions about the casting, Ray Fisher's return has sparked the most interest among fans. Fisher rose to prominence with his portrayal of Cyborg in DC’s Justice League, which shot him to global fame. But after the film dipped into controversy following its below-par performance with audiences and critics, Fisher blasted director Joss Whedon and the studio via harsh-but-cryptic tweets.

Fisher's public outrage shocked fans and made him a figure in Hollywood that most studios and filmmakers wanted to stay away from. Following Justice League, Fisher made only a handful of appearances, and none of them had the impact of his earlier work.

The film is part of Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle, which also includes Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Piano Lesson will be executive produced by Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth, and Katia Washington, Denzel’s daughter.

More details about The Piano Lesson will soon start coming out. The film is set to wrap up very soon, with a potential release set for 2024.

