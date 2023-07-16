This Fool season 2 on Hulu: Release date, plot, and more 

Hulu has officially renewed the hit comedy series This Fool for a highly anticipated second season. Set to premiere on July 28, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, the show, written by and starring Chris Estrada, marks his scripted television debut.

Drawing inspiration from Estrada's own experiences, This Fool follows the life of Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who selflessly aids others but struggles to find his path to fulfillment. Fans can look forward to more laughter and relatable moments in this eagerly awaited new season.

Chris Estrada's hilarious half-hour comedy returns for another season

The trailer for This Fool provides a glimpse into the irreverent and cinematic world of this half-hour comedy set in the working-class neighborhood of South Central Los Angeles. As the new season unfolds, we witness the aftermath of Julio's job and love life falling apart. Joined by his new roommate, Luis, the duo embarks on a journey to rebuild their lives, seeking new careers and romantic connections.

With the support and guidance of colorful characters like Minister Payne and Chef Percy, who were once part of the "Huggers" group, Julio and Luis navigate the challenges and humorous moments that arise in their pursuit of personal growth and fulfillment.

The trailer hints at the comical and unpredictable situations that Julio and Luis find themselves in, showcasing their misadventures as they venture into the realms of new careers and romances. From job interviews to awkward encounters, viewers can expect a blend of heartfelt moments and laugh-out-loud humor.

This Fool promises to offer an engaging narrative, featuring a vibrant cast of characters, witty dialogue, and a unique perspective on life in South Central Los Angeles. Audiences can look forward to an entertaining and relatable comedy that explores the ups and downs of Julio and Luis' lives as they navigate the complexities of adulthood with humor and resilience.

The second season of This Fool stars Chris Estrada, Frankie Quinones, and Michelle Ortiz

The talented cast of This Fool returns for the highly anticipated second season. Chris Estrada reprises his role as Julio Lopez, joined by Frankie Quinones as Luis, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Julia Vera as Maria, and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne.

The creative team behind This Fool is led by an exceptional group of writers and executive producers, including Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Chris Estrada, and Pat Bishop. Their collective talent and comedic prowess ensure the show's brilliance. Notably, executive producers Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff also contribute their expertise, further elevating the series.

These individuals have been involved in notable projects that have left an indelible mark on the comedy landscape. Pat Bishop is known for his work on Comedy Bang! Bang! Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed series Corporate.

Fred Armisen, a versatile comedian, has made significant contributions to Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, and Documentary Now! Jonathan Groff is recognized for his roles in Hamilton, Mindhunter, and Glee.

Produced by ABC Signature, this series is poised to deliver another season of side-splitting humor and unforgettable characters. Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches, and get ready to immerse yourself in a delightful and laughter-filled experience in this Hulu comedy series.

This Fool season 2 airs on July 28, 2023, at 12:01 am, exclusively on Hulu Tv.